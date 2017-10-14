EUROPEAN FOOTBALL

Everton ban child-carrying fan who attacked Lyon player during Europa League game

Thursday’s ugly scenes erupted after Ashley Williams barged into Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes during the 2-1 victory for the away side, sparking a melee.

by 
Andrew Yates/Reuters

Everton on Friday banned a fan who appeared to try and strike a Lyon player while holding a child during their Europa League tie as police probed crowd trouble at Goodison Park.

Thursday’s ugly scenes erupted after Ashley Williams barged into Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes midway through the second half of the 2-1 victory for the away side, sparking a melee.

That skirmish moved to pitch-side advertising hoardings, at which point a man carrying a child pushed Lopes in the head before hitting out at him again.

“Club officials have reviewed the footage of an incident that occurred in the 64th minute of the game against Olympique Lyonnais where supporters towards the front of the lower Gwladys Street End became involved in a confrontation between players,” Everton said in a statement.

“We have identified one individual whom action will now be taken against. This will include a ban from attending future Everton fixtures and the club registering a formal complaint with Merseyside Police.”

The police issued their own statement, which confirmed they were also looking into the matter.

“Merseyside Police can confirm officers are investigating following a disturbance on the pitch during a football match between Everton and Lyon at Goodison Park last night, Thursday 19th October,” they said in a statement.

“Detectives will be reviewing footage and speaking to witnesses to establish what, if any, offences have been committed.”

European governing body Uefa is likely to take action after the skirmish and both Everton and their defender Williams, who was captain for the match, could face sanctions.

Fracas

Williams instigated the ugly scenes when he shoved Lopes off the pitch as the goalkeeper went up to make a catch on the byline.

Numerous Lyon players reacted angrily and a fracas broke out involving players from both sides, with the trouble even spilling into the crowd as the huddle reached the advertising hoardings.

Williams was booked for his role and appeared fortunate to escape with just a caution as replays showed he raised his hands to Lucas Tousart’s face.

“It’s what happens, it’s football. It is what it is,” said Williams after the game. “It’s high emotions. We want to win the game, they want to win the game and stuff happens. That was just one of those times.”

Toffees manager Ronald Koeman blamed referee Bas Nijhuis for his players losing their cool during a defeat that leaves Everton facing Europa League elimination after just one point from three games.

“I think the irritation grows in the game for our players and in my opinion that was the problem by the referee,” Koeman said.

“The referee was Dutch but he didn’t do anything against the theatre of some of the Lyon players. (Nabil) Fekir in the first half dived 10 times. I understand with my players, that comes out of frustration.”

It compounded another miserable night for Everton and Koeman, who is under mounting pressure with his team having won just two of their previous 12 fixtures.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The pioneering technologies that will govern the future of television

Home entertainment systems are set to get even more immersive.

Immersive experience is the core idea that ties together the next generation of cinematic technologies. Cutting edge technologies are now getting integrated into today’s home entertainment systems and challenging the limits of cinematic immersion previously achievable in a home setting. Here’s what you should know about the next generation of TVs that will grace your home.

OLED Technology – the new visual innovation in TVs

From the humble, grainy pictures of cathode ray tube TVs to the relatively clarity of LED and LCD displays, TVs have come a long way in improving picture quality over the years. The logical next step in this evolution is OLED displays, a technology that some of the best smartphones have adopted. While LED and LCD TVs make use of a backlight to illuminate their pixels, in OLED displays the pixels themselves emit light. To showcase darkest shades in a scene, the relevant OLED pixels simply don’t light up, creating a shade darker than has ever been possible on backlighted display. This pixel-by-pixel control of brightness across the screen produces an incomparable contrast, making each colour and shade stand out clearly. OLED displays show a contrast ratio considerably higher than that of LED and LCD displays. An OLED display would realise its full potential when supplemented with HDR, which is crucial for highlighting rich gradient and more visual details. The OLED-HDR combo is particularly advantageous as video content is increasingly being produced in the HDR format.

Dolby Atmos – the sound system for an immersive experience

A home entertainment system equipped with a great acoustic system can really augment your viewing experience far beyond what you’re used to. An exciting new development in acoustics is the Dolby Atmos technology, which can direct sound in 3D space. With dialogue, music and background score moving all around and even above you, you’ll feel like you’re inside the action! The clarity and depth of Dolby Atmos lends a sense of richness to even the quieter scenes.

The complete package

OLED technology provides an additional aesthetic benefit. As the backlight is done away with completely, the TV gets even more sleek, so you can immerse yourself even more completely in an intense scene.

LG OLED TV 4K is the perfect example of how the marriage of these technologies can catapult your cinematic experience to another level. It brings the latest visual innovations together to the screen – OLED, 4K and Active HDR with Dolby Vision. Be assured of intense highlights, vivid colours and deeper blacks. It also comes with Dolby Atmos and object-based sound for a smoother 360° surround sound experience.

The LG OLED TV’s smart webOS lets you fully personalise your TV by letting you save your most watched channels and content apps. Missed a detail? Use the Magic Zoom feature to zoom in on the tiniest details of your favourite programs. You can now watch TV shows and movies shot in 4K resolution (Narcos, Mad Max: Fury Road, House of cards and more!) as they were meant to be watched, in all their detailed, heart-thumping glory. And as 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos increasingly become the preferred standard in filmmaking, TVs like LG OLED TV that support these technologies are becoming the future cinephiles can look forward to. Watch the video below for a glimpse of the grandeur of LG OLED TV.

Play

To know more about what makes LG OLED TV the “King Of TV”, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LG and not by the Scroll editorial team.