Indian hockey

Asia Cup Hockey: With Malaysia jinx broken in style, India get ready for Pakistan clash

India thrashed Malaysia 6-2 keep their unbeaten run in the tournament intact.

by 
Hockey India |

India ended Malaysia’s unbeaten run and kept their own going in the ongoing Asia Cup on Thursday with a 6-2 masterclass in their second super 4s clash at the Moulana Bhashani Hockey Stadium. India have failed to win just one of their games so far – a 1-1 draw against Korea in their first super 4s clash.

However, against Malaysia, the Indian team produced a near-perfect game with India’s strike force once again imposing their authority on the game.

Here are the talking points from a scintillating show by India:

Strikers leave a mark

Against Korea, Indian strikers SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Chinglensana Singh failed to break the Korean defence and were left struggling for space. Coach Sjoerd Marijne knew he had to tackle the problem immediately if they were to lift the title Asia Cup on Sunday.

Against Malaysia, the team stuck to their basics and mdae quick one-touch passes to leave the Malaysian defence in a tizzy. Along with five field goals, a superbly taken penalty corner cemented India’s dominance over the game. Akashdeep, Harmanpreet Singh, SK Uthappa, Gurjant Singh, Sunil and Sardar Singh were on the goal scorers list. In five games, India have netted 22 goals and look certain for a lot more if they keep up the same momentum in their upcoming clashes.

The two-time winners’ certainly turned a corner against Malaysia, who have been India’s bogey team in recent times. In the Sultan Azlan Shah Trophy and the Hockey World League Semi-Final, India’s laboured passing let them down, resulting in shocking defeats. Here, their crisp passing and ruthlessness in front of goal were a stark contrast to the lacklustre displays in the circle in the two aforementioned games. However, their match against Korea proved that the team is only two bad quarters away from losing their confidence and they would do well to keep their feet on the ground.

Akash Chikte and Suraj Karkera stand tall

A lot has been said about the Indian defence with Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar and Dipsan Tirkey having done a tidy job in the tournament so far – having conceded just five goals in the process. With Sardar Singh also playing deep, the opposition has found it tough to crack the Indian defence.

However, goalkeepers Akash Chikte and Suraj Karkera have done an extremely commendable job while guarding the goalpost. Chikte managed to keep a clean sheet against Bangladesh in their 7-0 drubbing. They again impressed versus Pakistan, making a series of saves in the first and fourth quarters.

The duo have managed to fill in the boots of former captain PR Sreejesh, who is out due to an injury. With Marijne making sure both get enough game time, the duo have made a name for themselves.

Against Malaysia, Karkera made some stunning saves to deny the opposition a chance to make a comeback. Malaysia earned a couple of penalty corners early on but could not capitalize due to the efforts of Karkera and the Indian defense. A total of eight penalty corners were given to Malaysia and they could convert only one with Ramadan Rosli scoring the second goal for them.

Pakistan test awaits

On Saturday, India face arch-rivals Pakistan once more in their final Super 4s match. India is all but assured of a place in the final on Sunday. However, they will have to be at their best or else Pakistan can spring a surprise. In their first encounter, India beat them 3-1 and will look to continue their dominating run against them. India are atop the table in Super 4 stage with four points from a win and a draw, followed by Malaysia (3 points), Korea (2 points) and Pakistan (1) from two games each. A draw will ensure India’s progress to the final, however, they will be looking for a solid win ahead of Sunday’s final showdown.

India has had a splendid run against Pakistan off-late beating them twice in the World Hockey League semi-final and their group clash and the win against Malaysia sets them up to extend their run again.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Removing the layers of complexity that weigh down mental health in rural India

Patients in rural areas of the country face several obstacles to get to treatment.

TLLLF

Two individuals, with sombre faces, are immersed in conversation in a sunlit classroom. This image is the theme across WHO’s 2017 campaign ‘Depression: let’s talk’ that aims to encourage people suffering from depression or anxiety to seek help and get assistance. The fact that depression is the theme of World Health Day 2017 indicates the growing global awareness of mental health. This intensification of the discourse on mental health unfortunately coincides with the global rise in mental illness. According to the latest estimates from WHO, more than 300 million people across the globe are suffering from depression, an increase of 18% between 2005 and 2015.

In India, the National Mental Health Survey of India, 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) revealed the prevalence of mental disorders in 13.7% of the surveyed population. The survey also highlighted that common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. Perhaps the most crucial finding from this survey is the disclosure of a huge treatment gap that remains very high in our country and even worse in rural areas.

According to the National Mental Health Programme, basic psychiatric care is mandated to be provided in every primary health centre – the state run rural healthcare clinics that are the most basic units of India’s public health system. The government provides basic training for all primary health centre doctors, and pays for psychiatric medication to be stocked and available to patients. Despite this mandate, the implementation of mental health services in rural parts of the country continues to be riddled with difficulties:

Attitudinal barriers

In some rural parts of the country, a heavy social stigma exists against mental illness – this has been documented in many studies including the NIMHANS study mentioned earlier. Mental illness is considered to be the “possession of an evil spirit in an individual”. To rid the individual of this evil spirit, patients or family members rely on traditional healers or religious practitioners. Lack of awareness on mental disorders has led to further strengthening of this stigma. Most families refuse to acknowledge the presence of a mental disorder to save themselves from the discrimination in the community.

Lack of healthcare services

The average national deficit of trained psychiatrists in India is estimated to be 77% (0.2 psychiatrists per 1,00,000 population) – this shows the scale of the problem across rural and urban India. The absence of mental healthcare infrastructure compounds the public health problem as many individuals living with mental disorders remain untreated.

Economic burden

The scarcity of healthcare services also means that poor families have to travel great distances to get good mental healthcare. They are often unable to afford the cost of transportation to medical centres that provide treatment.

After focussed efforts towards awareness building on mental health in India, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), founded by Deepika Padukone, is steering its cause towards understanding mental health of rural India. TLLLF has joined forces with The Association of People with Disability (APD), a non-governmental organisation working in the field of disability for the last 57 years to work towards ensuring quality treatment for the rural population living with mental disorders.

APD’s intervention strategy starts with surveys to identify individuals suffering from mental illnesses. The identified individuals and families are then directed to the local Primary Healthcare Centres. In the background, APD capacity building programs work simultaneously to create awareness about mental illnesses amongst community workers (ASHA workers, Village Rehabilitation Workers and General Physicians) in the area. The whole complex process involves creating the social acceptance of mental health conditions and motivating them to approach healthcare specialists.

Participants of the program.
Participants of the program.

When mental health patients are finally free of social barriers and seeking help, APD also mobilises its network to make treatments accessible and affordable. The organisation coordinates psychiatrists’ visits to camps and local healthcare centres and ensures that the necessary medicines are well stocked and free medicines are available to the patients.

We spent a lot of money for treatment and travel. We visited Shivamogha Manasa and Dharwad Hospital for getting treatment. We were not able to continue the treatment for long as we are poor. We suffered economic burden because of the long- distance travel required for the treatment. Now we are getting quality psychiatric service near our village. We are getting free medication in taluk and Primary Healthcare Centres resulting in less economic stress.

— A parent's experience at an APD treatment camp.

In the two years TLLLF has partnered with APD, 892 and individuals with mental health concerns have been treated in the districts of Kolar, Davangere, Chikkaballapur and Bijapur in Karnataka. Over 4620 students participated in awareness building sessions. TLLLF and APD have also secured the participation of 810 community health workers including ASHA workers in the mental health awareness projects - a crucial victory as these workers play an important role in spreading awareness about health. Post treatment, 155 patients have resumed their previous occupations.

To mark World Mental Health Day, 2017, a team from TLLLF lead by Deepika Padukone visited program participants in the Davengere district.

Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.
Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.

In the face of a mental health crisis, it is essential to overcome the treatment gap present across the country, rural and urban. While awareness campaigns attempt to destigmatise mental disorders, policymakers need to make treatment accessible and cost effective. Until then, organisations like TLLLF and APD are doing what they can to create an environment that acknowledges and supports people who live with mental disorders. To know more, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.