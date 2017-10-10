Fiery comeback: AB de Villiers dethrones Virat Kohli to take top spot in one-day rankings

South Africa batsman AB de Villiers has become the number one batsman in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) one-day players rankings by replacing Indian skipper Virat Kohli. De Villiers’ explosive knock of 176 off 104 balls in the second one-day against Bangladesh propelled him to the top of the rankings.

With Kolhi in second spot, another Indian to be ranked in top-10 is Rohit Sharma, who has dropped down two spots to be at seven.

In the bowlers’ list, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel are the two Indians who figure in top-10. Both Bumrah and Patel have slipped a position each to be at sixth and eighth, respectively.

ODI bowlers’ table is topped by Pakistan’s Hasan Ali, who has moved up as many as six places to become the fifth bowler at the No. 1 spot in rankings this year.

Ali has taken nine wickets in the ongoing five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka so far.

On Thursday, India also lost their numero uno status in ICC ODI rankings to South Africa following the Proteas’ win over Bangladesh in the second match of the ongoing series.

According to the updated ICC ODI rankings, by virtue of South Africa’s 104-run win over Bangladesh in the second ODI in Paarl, the Proteas jumped to the top spot, leapfrogging India.

While India and South Africa have identical 120 points against their names, India are placed second on the basis of decimal points.

India had claimed the top spot in the ICC rankings following their 4-1 win over Australia at home recently. But India have a chance to reclaim their top spot as they host New Zealand in a three-match ODI series, scheduled to begin in Mumbai on October 22.