formula one

Max Verstappen to stay with Red Bull, signs contract extension until 2020

Verstappen created F1 history in 2016 when aged just 18 years and 228 days he won the Spanish Grand Prix on his first start for the team.

by 
AFP

Max Verstappen has signed a contract extension keeping him at Red Bull until 2020, the team announced on Friday during practice for the United States Grand Prix.

Verstappen, 20, who last year became the youngest ever winner of a Grand Prix race, said in a statement: “Red Bull has supported me from the very beginning. I’m looking forward to accomplishing more with this team.”

The young Dutch Formula One ace said Red Bull had always shown faith in him, “inviting me in to the young driver programme as a 16-year-old, then giving me my start in Formula One when I was just 17.”

Verstappen created F1 history in 2016 when aged just 18 years and 228 days he won the Spanish Grand Prix on his first start for the team, having made his F1 debut the previous season for sister team Torro Rosso.

News of the new deal comes hot on the heels of his triumph over Lewis Hamilton at the Malaysian Grand Prix at the start of this month.

Red Bull team chief Christian Horner reflected on Verstappen’s dream debut last year.

“We had a phenomenal start together in Spain and Max has only pushed on from there.

“It was a great moment for the whole team to see him put the frustrations of this season behind him in taking that fantastic victory in Malaysia last month.”

Horner added: “He is pure racer, with an undeniable talent at the wheel and a rare instinct for what it takes to compete consistently at this level.”

Verstappen is placed sixth in the drivers standings on 111 points, with teammate Daniel Ricciardo in fourth with 192 points ahead of this weekend’s race in Austin.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience

Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.

If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.

After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.

When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.

Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.

— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out

Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.

Play

Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.

To make one of Lenovo’s laptops a part of the family, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Lenovo by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.