Badminton

Denmark Open: Kidambi Srikanth stuns world champion Viktor Axelsen, HS Prannoy falls

Srikanth beat the reigning world No 1 14-21, 22-20, 21-7 in a match that last 56 minutes.

by 
GOH CHAI HIN/AFP

India’s Kidambi Srikanth knocked out local hero and World champion Viktor Axelsen in men’s singles quarter-finals of the Denmark Open on Saturday, reported PTI. However, it was curtains for Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy, who crashed out with straight game losses.

Srikanth, who had suffered losses against Axelsen in the last three encounters, beat the reigning world No 1 14-21, 22-20, 21-7 in a match that last 56 minutes.

“This win is a confidence booster for me. I had lost to him at India Open and Japan Open and really wanted to win. I took lot of time to get adjusted to the court but I was more patient and curbed my errors. He tried few things in the third game which didn’t materialize,” said Srikanth.

Earlier, Nehwal suffered a 10-21, 13-21 loss to Japans world no 5 and defending champion Akane Yamaguchi in their women’s singles encounter.

“I didnt get enough time to rest. I’ve never slept at 3. I was sluggish. But I should say Yamaguchi played really well. I have to prepare more to play back to back tough matches. Anyways can’t do much about it. Next is French Open,” said Nehwal.

Meanwhile, Prannoy was outclassed 13-21, 18-21 by world No 2 Korean Son Wan Ho. “I committed too many errors. He hardly won points. I knew I have to be patient with him but I couldn’t. It was one of those days when nothing goes right,” he said.

Srikanth triumphs

There was a lot of expectation from Axelsen, who was playing on his home turf. He began with a positive start as he zoomed to a 6-1 lead early on and managed to earn an 11-6 advantage at the interval.

Srikanth grabbed six points on the trot but committed too many unforced errors along the way. However, Axelsen showed ample display of his athleticism as he returned twice from awkward positions and eventually held seven game points, which he converted after Srikanth’s smash went wide.

The second game started with Srikanth taking a 5-3 lead when Axelsen misjudged a shot at the baseline and found the net in the next. The Indian dominated and reached 10-7 with Axelsen faltering with a net dribble.

However, Axelsen produced two powerful smashes which Srikanth failed to negotiate to lead 11-10. The Indian made two good judgement calls at the baseline and helped by his rival’s net error held a 15-14 lead.

Axelsen again grabbed a two-point lead at 18-16 when Srikanth pushed the shuttle long. The Dane went to 19-17 with a net exchange. However, Srikanth managed to grab a 20-19 lead with a smash. A precise on the line smash by Srikanth and a net error by Axelsen finally took the match to decider.

In the third game, Axelsen surged to 3-1 lead before Srikanth erased the deficit with a jump smash and led 5-3 when his rival went wide and found the net. The Dane continued to commit unforced errors and one such wide return earned Srikanth a healthy 11-4 lead.

After the break, Axelsen simply couldn’t keep the shuttle on the court and eventually handed the match to the Indian with two net errors.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike

Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.

It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.

The lazy, hassled home chefs

You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.

Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.

For the casual cooks looking to impress

So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.

Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.

For the perfectionist gourmet chefs

You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.

From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.

Play

Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.

With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.

To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.