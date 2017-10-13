Premier League

Pep Guardiola optimistic of Man City reacting to blip better than they did last season

City had chalked up 10 consecutive wins to begin the 2016-’17 season before losing three and drawing three of their next six games.

by 
Reuters

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits his high-flying side will suffer a blip at some point but is optimistic they will react better than they did last season.

Guardiola’s team have been in imperious form so far this season and are unbeaten in all competitions. City top the Premier League table with seven wins out of eight matches, and no other club in over a century has scored more top-flight goals at this stage of the season.

They head into their clash with Burnley at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday on the back of a 7-2 league victory over Stoke and a 2-1 win over Napoli in the Champions League.

Guardiola was effusive in his praise of those two displays, calling the former the “best performance” of his tenure at City and describing the latter as “perfect”.

City made an equally eye-catching start to the season a year ago as they chalked up 10 consecutive victories before a dip that saw them lose three and draw three of their next six matches.

They were never quite able to recapture their early season form and finished 15 points behind Premier League champions Chelsea in third spot.

But Guardiola indicated he has seen enough from his players so far this season to suggest a positive reaction when they eventually face a setback.

“That blip is going to happen, we are in October. We cannot expect to finish the season like we have done in the last month when we won all the games,” he said.

“It’s impossible in football in the high level but I want to see that, I want to see how we are going to react in that moment we drop points. We will see how strong we are because teams always show in the bad moments.”

“How you do in the bad moments is important,” he added. “That is why I’m optimistic because the way we reacted at 3-2 against Stoke was so good.”

Guardiola played down the idea that given the youthful vibrancy of his side, they have the potential to dominate English football. Comparisons were made with the all-conquering team he managed at Barcelona, but the Catalan emphasised City had achieved nothing yet.

“When you win you have to win the second one, the third one and the fourth one,” he said.

“And when that happens you can be considered dominant but not one team has won a title in October. There’s no sense to talk about that.

“We can talk about Chelsea, who dominated last season, they won 13 or 15 games in a row, and how difficult that is to do in this country.”

Guardiola also hailed the qualities of City centre-back Nicolas Otamendi as a key factor behind his side’s start.

The Argentine international made a shaky start to his City career after a switch from Valencia in August 2015 but has performed impressively this season.

“He has a warrior mentality, yes,” Guardiola said. “He is one of the players with the strongest mentality that I met in my life.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.