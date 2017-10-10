Premier League

Pep Guardiola optimistic of Man City reacting to blip better than they did last season

City had chalked up 10 consecutive wins to begin the 2016-’17 season before losing three and drawing three of their next six games.

by 
Reuters

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits his high-flying side will suffer a blip at some point but is optimistic they will react better than they did last season.

Guardiola’s team have been in imperious form so far this season and are unbeaten in all competitions. City top the Premier League table with seven wins out of eight matches, and no other club in over a century has scored more top-flight goals at this stage of the season.

They head into their clash with Burnley at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday on the back of a 7-2 league victory over Stoke and a 2-1 win over Napoli in the Champions League.

Guardiola was effusive in his praise of those two displays, calling the former the “best performance” of his tenure at City and describing the latter as “perfect”.

City made an equally eye-catching start to the season a year ago as they chalked up 10 consecutive victories before a dip that saw them lose three and draw three of their next six matches.

They were never quite able to recapture their early season form and finished 15 points behind Premier League champions Chelsea in third spot.

But Guardiola indicated he has seen enough from his players so far this season to suggest a positive reaction when they eventually face a setback.

“That blip is going to happen, we are in October. We cannot expect to finish the season like we have done in the last month when we won all the games,” he said.

“It’s impossible in football in the high level but I want to see that, I want to see how we are going to react in that moment we drop points. We will see how strong we are because teams always show in the bad moments.”

“How you do in the bad moments is important,” he added. “That is why I’m optimistic because the way we reacted at 3-2 against Stoke was so good.”

Guardiola played down the idea that given the youthful vibrancy of his side, they have the potential to dominate English football. Comparisons were made with the all-conquering team he managed at Barcelona, but the Catalan emphasised City had achieved nothing yet.

“When you win you have to win the second one, the third one and the fourth one,” he said.

“And when that happens you can be considered dominant but not one team has won a title in October. There’s no sense to talk about that.

“We can talk about Chelsea, who dominated last season, they won 13 or 15 games in a row, and how difficult that is to do in this country.”

Guardiola also hailed the qualities of City centre-back Nicolas Otamendi as a key factor behind his side’s start.

The Argentine international made a shaky start to his City career after a switch from Valencia in August 2015 but has performed impressively this season.

“He has a warrior mentality, yes,” Guardiola said. “He is one of the players with the strongest mentality that I met in my life.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike

Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.

It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.

The lazy, hassled home chefs

You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.

Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.

For the casual cooks looking to impress

So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.

Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.

For the perfectionist gourmet chefs

You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.

From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.

Play

Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.

With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.

To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.