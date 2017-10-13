indian cricket

If I get to 618 wickets, that will be my last Test match, says R Ashwin

That would be one fewer than Anil Kumble, who had 619 victims in the longest format of the sport.

by 
Prakash Singh / AFP

India spinner R Ashwin has said he will retire from Test cricket once he takes 618 wickets in the format, which would be one fewer than his idol Anil Kumble.

The 31-year-old off-spinner currently has 292 Test wickets, which is 327 fewer than India’s leading wicket-taker in the longest format – Kumble, who has 619.

Asked if Kumble’s record was at the back of his mind, Ashwin told Gulf News, “Definitely not. I am a big fan of Anil Kumble and he has got 619 wickets and if I get to 618 wickets, I will be very thankful too. And, if I get to 618, that will be my last Test match.”

Ashwin also said that Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath, who recently became the first left-arm spinner to take 400 Test wickets, was another role model for him. “I think he is a fabulous bowler. He just overcomes limitations very single day...he just keeps proving that he is a champion cricketer and he can use pressure to his good advantage. That is exactly what he did on the final day of the first [Pakistan-Sri Lanka] Test.”

Ashwin is currently playing in the Ranji Trophy after being rested by the Indian team for the limited-overs matches against Australia and New Zealand. The Tamil Nadu spinner did not want to comment on the matter “because I am not the one that is in charge and I am not the one who is responsible for making these decisions”.

He added, “As far as I am concerned, every day is about being better than what you have been previously. I am definitely focused on developing every single day and becoming a better cricketer because that is the only thing that will last. Tomorrow, if I am given an opportunity, I should be the best I can be and probably even the better than the best that I can be.”

Asked what legacy he wanted to leave behind, Ashwin said, “Be happy with what I am doing and be content with myself and try and be better than what you are today, and try and be the best for that particular day. Because what goes good enough yesterday is definitely not good enough tomorrow.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.