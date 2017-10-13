‘Rahane is team’s third opener’: Kohli confirms Rohit, Dhawan will open against New Zealand

India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday made it clear that in-form batsman Ajinkya Rahane is the team’s third opener, effectively ruling him out of Saturday’s ODI series opener against New Zealand on Sunday.

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are India’s regular openers. But in the absence of the injured Dhawan, Rahane had opened the batting for India and hit four half-centuries on the trot in the recent five-match ODI series against Australia, which the home team won 4-1.

“[Rahane has] definitely grabbed his opportunities as the third opener,” Kohli said in his pre-match press conference in Mumbai. “There was KL [Rahul] as well competing for the [opening] spot. But Jinx [Rahane] has performed well, stood up and taken his chances.”

He added, “That’s how the dynamics of a team work when you have four guys who play in a similar position and obviously one of them will have to miss out as only two can play in the XI.”

Kohli said he would not want Rahane to get confused by playing him in the middle order because the players need to find their game in ODI cricket. “You need to understand how to go about things in ODI cricket and he has always been solid at the top of the order because of his technique and he likes playing there,” Kohli said.

“It gives him freedom to go after the bowlers. So as I said we don’t want to confuse him, he is in a happy space and he knows whenever someone is not going through a good phase or there is an injury, he is there, right at the doorsteps waiting to play a game whenever the team requires him to.”

Ajinkya Rahane hit four half-centuries on the trot in the recent five-match ODI series against Australia (Image: Reuters)

Rahane, who made his debut against England in 2011, has played 84 ODIs amassing 2,822 runs with 111 as his best score.

‘Dinesh Karthik comfortable in middle-order’

On KL Rahul’s exclusion at the expense of wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, Kohli said that the team wanted to beef up the middle order rather than adding a fourth opener. “We felt KL, because he opens mostly, we don’t want to have a situation like Rahane was going through in between, having to play in the middle order forcefully because of what the top order was doing,” Kohli said.

“We thought that it is better that KL gets game time in the first class level, so we have got in Dinesh, who has always played in the middle order and is more comfortable and aware of how to bat in the middle order.”

Kohli said the team needed to strike a “good balance” by bringing in players who have done well in domestic cricket and for India A. He also admitted that India’s new limited-overs spin duo – Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal – were so good that he is tempted to play them together in every match.

“We need to find our best bowling combination before we reach the World Cup stage,” Kohli said. “We always had in mind to bring spinners into play. We honestly did not think of playing the two together but they are so good together, it is tempting to play them in every game.”

Dinesh Karthik has been re-included in the India squad at the expense of KL Rahul (Image: Reuters)

With the youngsters coming in, a strong pool of slow bowlers has been created before the 2019 World Cup in the United Kingdom, the skipper said. “[Ravichandran] Ashwin and [Ravindra] Jadeja have played limited-overs cricket for last six to seven years regularly. These youngsters have stepped up and it creates a strong pool for us before the World Cup.”

‘New rules quite interesting’

This will also be India’s first series under the new ICC ODI regulations, which will make the game more exciting and professional, according to Kohli.

“There are few rules which are very different,” the 28-year-old said. “The batsman reaching the crease and after that the bat bouncing off being not out. The rule of umpires’ call in DRS (Decision Review System). So there are few rule changes which are quite interesting. There is one about catching as well. So I think guys will need awareness about the new rules. They are always difficult to keep a check on initially, but I think we all will get used to it.”

He added, “But it’s a good thing, new regulations will makes things much more exciting and bit more professional I guess. You have to keep in mind a lot of things while you are on the field and this just adds to that and helps you focus more on what needs to be done during the course of a game.”

Kohli said he is tempted to play both Kuldeep and Chahal in every match (Image: IANS)

Among the new rules, a prominent change that will come into effect is that teams will no longer lose a review under DRS if a leg-before referral returns as “umpires’ call”.

With the change in the DRS rule on umpires’ call, the current system that allows top-up of reviews after 80 overs in Test matches will be removed.

The ICC has also empowered umpires to send off players for misconduct, including violence. All other offences would continue to be dealt under the ICC Code of Conduct.

There would be restrictions on bat dimensions (thickness of edges and depth of bat). Besides, batsmen will not be deemed run out if the bat is in the air after crossing the crease.

The batsman is currently ruled out if the bat is not grounded when the stumps are disturbed.

200th ODI

India were recently displaced by South Africa from the top of the ODI rankings by a few decimal points. But according to Kohli, who is set to play his 200th ODI game on Sunday, rankings hardly matter to a cricket team.

“We don’t think of rankings,” he said. “Points are tied [between India and South Africa]. We had a rest period, South Africa are playing games in that period, so you can’t really pinpoint some things. You can’t be frustrated sitting at home that your ranking is gone and stuff like that.”

He added, “We just want to play good cricket. We’ve been playing good cricket and that continues to be our main goal. We are really happy with what we are doing as a team at the moment. These things will go up and down because not all teams play together.

Virat Kohli will be playing his 200th ODI on Sunday (Image: PTI)

Kohli himself was knocked off the top of the ODI batsmen’s rankings by South Africa’s AB de Villiers, but the India captain was hardly bothered. “As I said, even for batsmen you play at different stages, someone goes up in points someone doesn’t,” he said.

“It doesn’t really matter. At the end of the day, you have to contribute towards the team’s win. Rankings, ratings all these things are definitely incentives of doing well, but that’s not the ultimate goal.”

After the opening match against New Zealand in Mumbai on Sunday, the last two games of the ODI series will be played at Pune on October 25 and Kanpur on October 29.

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun, a budding left-arm pacer, again bowled to the Indian batsmen in the nets for the second consecutive day. He was again seen interacting with bowling coach Bharat Arun.