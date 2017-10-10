Corruption in Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board confirms player was approached by bookie with fixing offer

PCB chairman Najam Sethi said the matter was being dealt with by his board and the International Cricket Council.

by 
Arif Ali / AFP

A top Pakistan cricket official Saturday confirmed a national team player was approached by a bookie with an offer of fixing which was reported to the anti-corruption unit.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi said the matter was being dealt with by his board and the International Cricket Council.

Pakistani media said the player approached was skipper Sarfraz Ahmed and it happened on October 17 before the third one-day international in Abu Dhabi a day later.

Reports said Ahmed had immediately reported the matter to PCB’s anti-corruption unit, who in turn informed the ICC.

Under the anti-corruption code a player must report a fixing offer and failure to do so can result in a ban of a minimum of six months. The maximum punishment is a life ban.

Pakistan lead the five-match series 4-0 after a thumping seven-wicket win against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Friday. The final match takes place in Sharjah on Monday.

Under ICC rules a player is interviewed by its anti-corruption unit to further investigate the matter, but the governing body does not make any comment on an ongoing investigation.

Pakistan cricket received a jolt in February when two of its players – Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif – were caught in a spot-fixing scandal which rocked their Twenty20 league held in United Arab Emirates.

Sharjeel was banned for five years (two and a half years of which were suspended) while Khalid was banned for five years and fined one million rupees ($10,000).

The two played for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League and were accused of arranging two dot balls in return for money in the opening match of the league.

Pacer Mohammad Irfan was banned for one year, six months of which were suspended, and fined one million rupees, while spinning all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz was banned for two months (one suspended) and fined 200,000 rupess ($2,000) for failing to report fixing offers at various stages.

Pakistan has a history of fixing related incidents with three of their top players – Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir – banned for five years in a spot fixing scandal on team’s tour of England in 2010.

A judicial inquiry on fixing ended in life bans on Salim Malik and Ataur Rehman and fines on six players Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mushtaq Ahmed, Saeed Anwar and Akram Raza in 2000.

Leg-spinner Danish Kaneria is serving a life ban in a 2010 spot fixing case in a county match in England.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike

Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.

It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.

The lazy, hassled home chefs

You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.

Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.

For the casual cooks looking to impress

So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.

Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.

For the perfectionist gourmet chefs

You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.

From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.

Play

Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.

With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.

To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.