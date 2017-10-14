China men’s hockey team secure World Cup qualification for first time, South Korea miss out

China will be competing in the Hockey World Cup for the first time after they pipped South Korea to qualify for the 2018 edition in India.

China’s place was confirmed on Saturday when South Korea drew 1-1 with Malaysia in the Asia Cup in Dhaka, a result which put the Malaysians into the final against India.

While China created history, it was a dark day for the South Korean team which will not be part of the World Cup for the first time since 1998 event in Utrecht, Netherlands. Under FIH regulations, the team that wins its continental qualifier automatically qualifies for the World Cup.

However, as both India, as hosts, and Malaysia – who finished fourth at the Hero Hockey World League Semi-Final in London earlier this year – have already qualified for next years showpiece, a World Cup qualification spot opened up for the team next in line that had not yet qualified for the event.

That team was China, who take the ticket to Bhubaneswar courtesy of their eighth place finish in the World League Semi-Final in London. Korea finished one place below Asia rivals China at the World League event in London, a placement that was not going to be enough to seal a World Cup berth.

Winning the Asia Cup 2017 was Korea’s final chance to achieve World Cup qualification, but that dream was ended in heartbreakingly dramatic fashion. A last-gasp penalty corner from Malaysia’s Faizal Saari tied the match at 1-1 to put the Malaysians into the championship match at the expense of Korea.

China is the 15th team to qualify for the World Cup, joining hosts India, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Canada, England, Germany, Ireland, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, Spain and France at the 16 nation event.

The final men’s World Cup qualification place will be decided by the outcome of the Africa Cup of Nations competition, which takes place between October 22-29 in Ismailia, Egypt. The Hockey Men’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar will be held at the Kalinga Stadium from November 28 to December 16, 2018.