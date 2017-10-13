New Zealand in India

Ind vs NZ, 1st ODI, live updates: Boult sends Dhawan, Rohit back to the dressing room

All the live updates from the first ODI at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

by 
Sportzpics/BCCI

After 12 overs, India 51/2: Ironically, the gears have shifted *after* the powerplay. 11 runs from Milne’s over, starting with a wonderful cover drive from Kohli and a stomach-shot from Kedar towards third man. Santner from the other end for the first taste of spin today and he concedes just 3. No real hint of turn and bounce yet.

After 10 overs, India 37/2: What a start by New Zealand and what an opening spell by Boult. 5 overs, 1 maiden, 2 wickets and just 7 runs conceded. Incredible stuff in this Mumbai heat. Another fine over, just one run off it. The powerplay has been all New Zealand’s.

Over 9: India 36/2

Adam Milne into the attack for the first time and it’s a solid if not spectacular first over. Kedar Jadhav continues to take it slow, moving to 3 off 12 balls.

Over 8: India 35/2

This is brilliant stuff from Trent Boult. Just one run from his 4th over (And perhaps the last in this spell.) Tests Jadhav with a range of deliveries – a bouncer targeting his shoulder, a fast yorker and a couple of good length balls – and the Indian batsman just about manages to keep it all out.

Over 7: India 34-2 (Kohli 2, Jadhav 3)

A very crucial phase of the match, India will want Kohli to see out this opening spell by Boult before he starts playing his shots. If the hosts lose their skipper early, it will make for a very interesting game – interest that the home side would like to dearly avoid.

Over 6: India 30-2 (Kohli 0, Jadhav 1)

Strange start to the innings but a great opportunity for Jadhav to make the No 4 slot his own. He can build his innings and show that he has the talent to play not just the big shots but all guide India to safety when the need arises.

Over 5.4: India 29-2 (Kohli 0*)

WICKET! Boult strikes again. But perhaps Rohit just gave him this wicket. Three dot balls and Rohit let them get him. End of the day, it was rather senseless cricket and not the kind you expect from an experienced cricketer.

RG Sharma b Boult 20 (18b 0x4 2x6)

Over 5: India 29-1 (Kohli 0, Rohit 20)

Three dot balls and just as thoughts started wandering towards another maiden, Rohit hooked one for six. It just cleared the fielder at fine leg. The next ball was another bouncer and once again, it just cleared the fielder at fine leg. Playing with fire? Well, it got Rohit and India 12 runs in 2 balls and that is perhaps all that matters.

Over 4: India 16-1 (Kohli 0, Rohit 7)

Wicket and a maiden. Wonderful over by Boult – showing all the qualities that makes him one of the best bowlers going around. Kohl walked in at the fall of Dhawan’s wicket and played out four deliveries.

Over 3.2: India 16-1 (Rohit 7)

WICKET! And that is the breakthrough the Kiwis so desperately wanted. Boult took the ball away from the left-handed Dhawan who edged it to the keeper. It was just back of a length and climbing too. Lovely delivery.

S Dhawan c Latham b Boult 9 (12b 1x4 0x6)

Over 3: India 16-0 (Dhawan 9, Rohit 7)

The ball is not quite coming on and Rohit has got his timing messed up a little. Still the runs keep coming and New Zealand haven’t had any clear chances either.

Over 2: India 12-0 (Dhawan 8, Rohit 4)

Boult into the attack and this will be interesting. There is some movement and it will only last a few overs. Can the left-armer do any damage before that? India get through the over without any alarms.

Over 1: India 8-0 (Dhawan 7, Rohit 1)

No secrets between the two sides – both sets of players know each other well. This, though, is the first time India and New Zealand are playing against each other at the Wankhede. Dhawan is also back and if given the opportunity, he will attack early. In the previous series, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma would take their time starting up but with Dhawan, India won’t have to worry about that.

India win the toss, elect to bat first

Virat Kohli, playing in his 200th ODI, won the toss and elected to bat first. Dinesh Karthik gets into the squad... will he be able to solve India’s middle-order problem?

IND XI: S Dhawan, RG Sharma, V Kohli, D Karthik, K Jadhav, MS Dhoni, H Pandya, B Kumar, K Yadav, J Bumrah, Y Chahal

NZ XI: Guptill, Munro, Williamson (c), Taylor, Latham(wk), Nicholls, de Grandhomme, Santner, Milne, Southee, Boult.

Kohli’s 200

The Indian skipper, who made his debut as a 19-year-old in 2008, will become the 17th Indian to play his 200th ODI. After 199 ODIs, he has 8767 runs at an average of 55.14.

At the same stage of his career (200 ODIs), Sachin Tendulkar had scored 7305 runs at 41.74. But Tendulkar upped the game in the second part of his career, scoring 11121 runs at 47.12 and it will be interesting to see whether the 28-year-old Kohli will manage to do the same.

Non-stop cricket

After playing against New Zealand and Sri Lanka at home, India will embark on a tour of South Africa, involving three Tests, six ODIs and three T20 Internationals in January next year.

The South Africa series will be followed by a grueling and lengthy tour of England where India will play three T20s, three ODIs and five Tests starting July, 2018.

Between the international matches, there will be the hectic IPL season.

New Rules

India will its maiden series under the new ICC ODI regulations when it takes on New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series.

“There are few rules which are very different. The batsman reaching the crease and after that the bat bouncing off being not out. The rule of umpires’ call in DRS (Decision Review System). So there are few rule changes which are quite interesting. There is one about catching as well,” Virat Kohli said at the pre-match media conference on Saturday.

“So I think guys will need awareness about the new rules. They are always difficult to keep a check on initially, but I think we all will get used to it.

“But it’s a good thing, new regulations will makes things much more exciting and bit more professional I guess. You have to keep in mind a lot of things while you are on the field and this just adds to that and helps you focus more on what needs to be done during the course of a game,” Kohli added.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Removing the layers of complexity that weigh down mental health in rural India

Patients in rural areas of the country face several obstacles to get to treatment.

TLLLF

Two individuals, with sombre faces, are immersed in conversation in a sunlit classroom. This image is the theme across WHO’s 2017 campaign ‘Depression: let’s talk’ that aims to encourage people suffering from depression or anxiety to seek help and get assistance. The fact that depression is the theme of World Health Day 2017 indicates the growing global awareness of mental health. This intensification of the discourse on mental health unfortunately coincides with the global rise in mental illness. According to the latest estimates from WHO, more than 300 million people across the globe are suffering from depression, an increase of 18% between 2005 and 2015.

In India, the National Mental Health Survey of India, 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) revealed the prevalence of mental disorders in 13.7% of the surveyed population. The survey also highlighted that common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. Perhaps the most crucial finding from this survey is the disclosure of a huge treatment gap that remains very high in our country and even worse in rural areas.

According to the National Mental Health Programme, basic psychiatric care is mandated to be provided in every primary health centre – the state run rural healthcare clinics that are the most basic units of India’s public health system. The government provides basic training for all primary health centre doctors, and pays for psychiatric medication to be stocked and available to patients. Despite this mandate, the implementation of mental health services in rural parts of the country continues to be riddled with difficulties:

Attitudinal barriers

In some rural parts of the country, a heavy social stigma exists against mental illness – this has been documented in many studies including the NIMHANS study mentioned earlier. Mental illness is considered to be the “possession of an evil spirit in an individual”. To rid the individual of this evil spirit, patients or family members rely on traditional healers or religious practitioners. Lack of awareness on mental disorders has led to further strengthening of this stigma. Most families refuse to acknowledge the presence of a mental disorder to save themselves from the discrimination in the community.

Lack of healthcare services

The average national deficit of trained psychiatrists in India is estimated to be 77% (0.2 psychiatrists per 1,00,000 population) – this shows the scale of the problem across rural and urban India. The absence of mental healthcare infrastructure compounds the public health problem as many individuals living with mental disorders remain untreated.

Economic burden

The scarcity of healthcare services also means that poor families have to travel great distances to get good mental healthcare. They are often unable to afford the cost of transportation to medical centres that provide treatment.

After focussed efforts towards awareness building on mental health in India, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), founded by Deepika Padukone, is steering its cause towards understanding mental health of rural India. TLLLF has joined forces with The Association of People with Disability (APD), a non-governmental organisation working in the field of disability for the last 57 years to work towards ensuring quality treatment for the rural population living with mental disorders.

APD’s intervention strategy starts with surveys to identify individuals suffering from mental illnesses. The identified individuals and families are then directed to the local Primary Healthcare Centres. In the background, APD capacity building programs work simultaneously to create awareness about mental illnesses amongst community workers (ASHA workers, Village Rehabilitation Workers and General Physicians) in the area. The whole complex process involves creating the social acceptance of mental health conditions and motivating them to approach healthcare specialists.

Participants of the program.
Participants of the program.

When mental health patients are finally free of social barriers and seeking help, APD also mobilises its network to make treatments accessible and affordable. The organisation coordinates psychiatrists’ visits to camps and local healthcare centres and ensures that the necessary medicines are well stocked and free medicines are available to the patients.

We spent a lot of money for treatment and travel. We visited Shivamogha Manasa and Dharwad Hospital for getting treatment. We were not able to continue the treatment for long as we are poor. We suffered economic burden because of the long- distance travel required for the treatment. Now we are getting quality psychiatric service near our village. We are getting free medication in taluk and Primary Healthcare Centres resulting in less economic stress.

— A parent's experience at an APD treatment camp.

In the two years TLLLF has partnered with APD, 892 and individuals with mental health concerns have been treated in the districts of Kolar, Davangere, Chikkaballapur and Bijapur in Karnataka. Over 4620 students participated in awareness building sessions. TLLLF and APD have also secured the participation of 810 community health workers including ASHA workers in the mental health awareness projects - a crucial victory as these workers play an important role in spreading awareness about health. Post treatment, 155 patients have resumed their previous occupations.

To mark World Mental Health Day, 2017, a team from TLLLF lead by Deepika Padukone visited program participants in the Davengere district.

Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.
Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.

In the face of a mental health crisis, it is essential to overcome the treatment gap present across the country, rural and urban. While awareness campaigns attempt to destigmatise mental disorders, policymakers need to make treatment accessible and cost effective. Until then, organisations like TLLLF and APD are doing what they can to create an environment that acknowledges and supports people who live with mental disorders. To know more, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.