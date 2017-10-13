Ind vs NZ, 1st ODI, live updates: Boult sends Dhawan, Rohit back to the dressing room
All the live updates from the first ODI at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
After 12 overs, India 51/2: Ironically, the gears have shifted *after* the powerplay. 11 runs from Milne’s over, starting with a wonderful cover drive from Kohli and a stomach-shot from Kedar towards third man. Santner from the other end for the first taste of spin today and he concedes just 3. No real hint of turn and bounce yet.
After 10 overs, India 37/2: What a start by New Zealand and what an opening spell by Boult. 5 overs, 1 maiden, 2 wickets and just 7 runs conceded. Incredible stuff in this Mumbai heat. Another fine over, just one run off it. The powerplay has been all New Zealand’s.
Over 9: India 36/2
Adam Milne into the attack for the first time and it’s a solid if not spectacular first over. Kedar Jadhav continues to take it slow, moving to 3 off 12 balls.
Over 8: India 35/2
This is brilliant stuff from Trent Boult. Just one run from his 4th over (And perhaps the last in this spell.) Tests Jadhav with a range of deliveries – a bouncer targeting his shoulder, a fast yorker and a couple of good length balls – and the Indian batsman just about manages to keep it all out.
Over 7: India 34-2 (Kohli 2, Jadhav 3)
A very crucial phase of the match, India will want Kohli to see out this opening spell by Boult before he starts playing his shots. If the hosts lose their skipper early, it will make for a very interesting game – interest that the home side would like to dearly avoid.
Over 6: India 30-2 (Kohli 0, Jadhav 1)
Strange start to the innings but a great opportunity for Jadhav to make the No 4 slot his own. He can build his innings and show that he has the talent to play not just the big shots but all guide India to safety when the need arises.
Over 5.4: India 29-2 (Kohli 0*)
WICKET! Boult strikes again. But perhaps Rohit just gave him this wicket. Three dot balls and Rohit let them get him. End of the day, it was rather senseless cricket and not the kind you expect from an experienced cricketer.
RG Sharma b Boult 20 (18b 0x4 2x6)
Over 5: India 29-1 (Kohli 0, Rohit 20)
Three dot balls and just as thoughts started wandering towards another maiden, Rohit hooked one for six. It just cleared the fielder at fine leg. The next ball was another bouncer and once again, it just cleared the fielder at fine leg. Playing with fire? Well, it got Rohit and India 12 runs in 2 balls and that is perhaps all that matters.
Over 4: India 16-1 (Kohli 0, Rohit 7)
Wicket and a maiden. Wonderful over by Boult – showing all the qualities that makes him one of the best bowlers going around. Kohl walked in at the fall of Dhawan’s wicket and played out four deliveries.
Over 3.2: India 16-1 (Rohit 7)
WICKET! And that is the breakthrough the Kiwis so desperately wanted. Boult took the ball away from the left-handed Dhawan who edged it to the keeper. It was just back of a length and climbing too. Lovely delivery.
S Dhawan c Latham b Boult 9 (12b 1x4 0x6)
Over 3: India 16-0 (Dhawan 9, Rohit 7)
The ball is not quite coming on and Rohit has got his timing messed up a little. Still the runs keep coming and New Zealand haven’t had any clear chances either.
Over 2: India 12-0 (Dhawan 8, Rohit 4)
Boult into the attack and this will be interesting. There is some movement and it will only last a few overs. Can the left-armer do any damage before that? India get through the over without any alarms.
Over 1: India 8-0 (Dhawan 7, Rohit 1)
No secrets between the two sides – both sets of players know each other well. This, though, is the first time India and New Zealand are playing against each other at the Wankhede. Dhawan is also back and if given the opportunity, he will attack early. In the previous series, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma would take their time starting up but with Dhawan, India won’t have to worry about that.
India win the toss, elect to bat first
Virat Kohli, playing in his 200th ODI, won the toss and elected to bat first. Dinesh Karthik gets into the squad... will he be able to solve India’s middle-order problem?
IND XI: S Dhawan, RG Sharma, V Kohli, D Karthik, K Jadhav, MS Dhoni, H Pandya, B Kumar, K Yadav, J Bumrah, Y Chahal
NZ XI: Guptill, Munro, Williamson (c), Taylor, Latham(wk), Nicholls, de Grandhomme, Santner, Milne, Southee, Boult.
Kohli’s 200
The Indian skipper, who made his debut as a 19-year-old in 2008, will become the 17th Indian to play his 200th ODI. After 199 ODIs, he has 8767 runs at an average of 55.14.
At the same stage of his career (200 ODIs), Sachin Tendulkar had scored 7305 runs at 41.74. But Tendulkar upped the game in the second part of his career, scoring 11121 runs at 47.12 and it will be interesting to see whether the 28-year-old Kohli will manage to do the same.
Non-stop cricket
After playing against New Zealand and Sri Lanka at home, India will embark on a tour of South Africa, involving three Tests, six ODIs and three T20 Internationals in January next year.
The South Africa series will be followed by a grueling and lengthy tour of England where India will play three T20s, three ODIs and five Tests starting July, 2018.
Between the international matches, there will be the hectic IPL season.
New Rules
India will its maiden series under the new ICC ODI regulations when it takes on New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series.
“There are few rules which are very different. The batsman reaching the crease and after that the bat bouncing off being not out. The rule of umpires’ call in DRS (Decision Review System). So there are few rule changes which are quite interesting. There is one about catching as well,” Virat Kohli said at the pre-match media conference on Saturday.
“So I think guys will need awareness about the new rules. They are always difficult to keep a check on initially, but I think we all will get used to it.
“But it’s a good thing, new regulations will makes things much more exciting and bit more professional I guess. You have to keep in mind a lot of things while you are on the field and this just adds to that and helps you focus more on what needs to be done during the course of a game,” Kohli added.