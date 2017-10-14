indian sport

Jitu Rai not affected by confusion over mixed-team format ahead of World Cup Final

The Pistol, Air Rifle and Shotgun World Cup Final begins on Monday in New Delhi.

by 
Manan Vatsyayana / AFP

Ace Indian pistol shooter Jitu Rai is hardly bothered with the fact that the International Shooting Sport Federation is yet to finalise the format of the mixed-team events ahead of the Pistol, Air Rifle and Shotgun World Cup Final beginning Monday in New Delhi.

“We are still coming to terms with the format [of mixed-team events] because the ISSF is constantly tweaking the rules in search of the best one,” Jitu was reported as saying by PTI. “But that hardly bothers [me] because my job is to shoot and that is what I can do. My job is to prepare and respond according to situations without worrying about other factors.”

The ISSF has included the mixed-team events for the World Cup. Mixed gender events in air rifle, air pistol and trap have also been included in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Programme, following the guidelines of the International Olympic Committee’s Agenda 2020, embracing gender equality in sports.

This year, mixed gender team events were included as test events at two ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol stages and at three World Cup Shotgun stages, but medals in these events will count at the tournament in New Delhi.

Rai, who has won silver in both World Cup and World Championships, said his dream is to win the elusive gold in the World Championships. Asked about his own form, he said, “My performance is the same. It has neither improved nor deteriorated. I have managed to maintain it.”

The Indian pair of Rai and Heena Sidhu have won the Air Pistol mixed-team title at the ISSF World Cups in Gabala and New Delhi and the duo will spearhead the host nation’s challenge in the event beginning Monday as well.

“Mixed events are no different from individual because the basics remain the same,” said Sidhu. “We would need to work more because in mixed events you need a lot of strategy and tactics.”

As many as nine champions across 15 events from last year’s Rio 2016 Olympic Games are in the fray at the World Cup Final in Delhi, besides three former champions. Two among them – Greece’s 21-year-old air pistol champion Anna Korakaki and Germany’s Christian Reitz – are also among the 11 title-defenders who will be seen in action.

Hosts India have a total of 10 competitors across three disciplines, including current world No 1 double trap shooter Ankur Mittal and reigning Asian Games champion and former No 1 men’s pistol ace Rai.

Sidhu, a former 2013 ISSF WCF winner in the women’s 10m air pistol, will be gunning for an encore, this time in the mixed-team air pistol event, partnering Rai.

Ravi Kumar and Pooja Ghatkar have also qualified in the top draw in men’s and women’s 10m air rifle events respectively. A total of 162 athletes from 45 ISSF member federations will be competing at the event.

Indian squad

Jitu Rai (10m Pistol Men, 50m Pistol Men, Mixed team Air Pistol), Amanpreet Singh (50m Pistol Men), Pooja Ghatkar (10m Air Rifle Women), Ravi Kumar (10m Air Rifle Men), Ankur Mittal (Double Trap Men), Shapath Bharadwaj (Double Trap Men), Sangram Dahiya (Double Trap Men), Heena Sidhu (Mixed Team Air Pistol), Meghana Sajjanar (Mixed Team Air Rifle), Deepak Kumar (Mixed Team Air Rifle).

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The pioneering technologies that will govern the future of television

Home entertainment systems are set to get even more immersive.

Immersive experience is the core idea that ties together the next generation of cinematic technologies. Cutting edge technologies are now getting integrated into today’s home entertainment systems and challenging the limits of cinematic immersion previously achievable in a home setting. Here’s what you should know about the next generation of TVs that will grace your home.

OLED Technology – the new visual innovation in TVs

From the humble, grainy pictures of cathode ray tube TVs to the relatively clarity of LED and LCD displays, TVs have come a long way in improving picture quality over the years. The logical next step in this evolution is OLED displays, a technology that some of the best smartphones have adopted. While LED and LCD TVs make use of a backlight to illuminate their pixels, in OLED displays the pixels themselves emit light. To showcase darkest shades in a scene, the relevant OLED pixels simply don’t light up, creating a shade darker than has ever been possible on backlighted display. This pixel-by-pixel control of brightness across the screen produces an incomparable contrast, making each colour and shade stand out clearly. OLED displays show a contrast ratio considerably higher than that of LED and LCD displays. An OLED display would realise its full potential when supplemented with HDR, which is crucial for highlighting rich gradient and more visual details. The OLED-HDR combo is particularly advantageous as video content is increasingly being produced in the HDR format.

Dolby Atmos – the sound system for an immersive experience

A home entertainment system equipped with a great acoustic system can really augment your viewing experience far beyond what you’re used to. An exciting new development in acoustics is the Dolby Atmos technology, which can direct sound in 3D space. With dialogue, music and background score moving all around and even above you, you’ll feel like you’re inside the action! The clarity and depth of Dolby Atmos lends a sense of richness to even the quieter scenes.

The complete package

OLED technology provides an additional aesthetic benefit. As the backlight is done away with completely, the TV gets even more sleek, so you can immerse yourself even more completely in an intense scene.

LG OLED TV 4K is the perfect example of how the marriage of these technologies can catapult your cinematic experience to another level. It brings the latest visual innovations together to the screen – OLED, 4K and Active HDR with Dolby Vision. Be assured of intense highlights, vivid colours and deeper blacks. It also comes with Dolby Atmos and object-based sound for a smoother 360° surround sound experience.

The LG OLED TV’s smart webOS lets you fully personalise your TV by letting you save your most watched channels and content apps. Missed a detail? Use the Magic Zoom feature to zoom in on the tiniest details of your favourite programs. You can now watch TV shows and movies shot in 4K resolution (Narcos, Mad Max: Fury Road, House of cards and more!) as they were meant to be watched, in all their detailed, heart-thumping glory. And as 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos increasingly become the preferred standard in filmmaking, TVs like LG OLED TV that support these technologies are becoming the future cinephiles can look forward to. Watch the video below for a glimpse of the grandeur of LG OLED TV.

Play

To know more about what makes LG OLED TV the “King Of TV”, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LG and not by the Scroll editorial team.