Premier League

Harry Kane double inspires Tottenham to 4-1 win over miserable Liverpool

Spurs moved level on points with second-placed Manchester United, five points below leaders Manchester City.

by 
Ian Kington/AFP

Harry Kane scored twice for Tottenham Hotspur in a 4-1 victory over an abject Liverpool team on Sunday that left the Merseyside club’s Premier League title hopes in tatters.

Kane struck early in each half, book-ending goals from Son Heung-Min and Dele Alli, with Mohamed Salah netting in reply in front of a record Premier League crowd of 80,827 at Wembley that included the great Diego Maradona.

Spurs move level on points with second-placed Manchester United, five points below leaders Manchester City, while Liverpool’s sorry defensive display left them a yawning 12 points off the pace in eighth place.

It was a second galling defeat against a supposed title rival for Liverpool, following their 5-0 capitulation at City in early September, and they have now won just one of their last six league games.

They were unrecognisable from the team that had crushed Maribor 7-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, their travails summed up by a catastrophic defensive display from Dejan Lovren, who was taken off in the 31st minute.

Liverpool’s defeat – their first in 10 league games against Spurs – also saw them become only the sixth team to have conceded over 1,000 goals since the Premier League was launched in 1992.

With Liverpool out of the League Cup and their hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16 in the balance, it leaves manager Jurgen Klopp facing some uncomfortable questions two years into his Anfield tenure.

His opposite number, Mauricio Pochettino, redeployed the 3-5-2 system he had used in the 1-1 draw at Real Madrid in mid-week, but with illness restricting Eric Dier and Ben Davies to the bench, Serge Aurier started at left wing-back.

Kieran Trippier came into the team on the other flank and within four minutes he had an assist to his name.

The former Burnley man’s lofted pass was misjudged by Lovren and with Joel Matip slow to react, Kane stole in, hooked the ball inside the advancing Simon Mignolet and rolled it into the net.

Lovren’s nightmare continued eight minutes later as he woefully mistimed an attempt to head away a long throw from Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, allowing Kane to canter into the space behind him.

Alli volley

The England striker found Son with a brilliant cross from the right and the Spurs number seven used the inside of his left foot to plant a first-time shot past the exposed Mignolet.

It was almost 3-0 moments later as Son chested down Christian Eriksen’s through ball and slammed a shot against the Liverpool bar.

Liverpool reduced the arrears against the run of play in the 24th minute when Jordan Henderson’s pass from deep released Salah to trundle a right-foot shot past Lloris and in off the left-hand post.

But Spurs continued to find space behind Lovren – Son’s toe-poke blocked by Mignolet after he was cleverly freed by Alli – and in the 31st minute Klopp brought the Croatian’s torment to an end.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain came on and the ensuing reshuffle meant Emre Can dropped to right-back, where he was quickly found wanting.

His untidy foul from behind on Alli gave Spurs a free-kick in first-half stoppage time and when Eriksen’s delivery was headed away by Matip, Alli thumped a volley into the bottom-left corner.

It was game over 11 minutes into the second period after yet more scenes of calamity in the Liverpool penalty area.

Mignolet flapped at Trippier’s free-kick and although Roberto Firmino got back to block Jan Vertonghen’s goal-bound shot, Kane reacted swiftly to crash the rebound home.

With eight goals, the 24-year-old is now the outright top scorer in the division.

A second goal eluded Liverpool, Lloris acrobatically tipping a Philippe Coutinho curler onto the post and saving with his feet from both James Milner and Salah.

The only concern for Spurs was the sight of Kane holding the back of his left leg as he gave way for Fernando Llorente late on.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The pioneering technologies that will govern the future of television

Home entertainment systems are set to get even more immersive.

Immersive experience is the core idea that ties together the next generation of cinematic technologies. Cutting edge technologies are now getting integrated into today’s home entertainment systems and challenging the limits of cinematic immersion previously achievable in a home setting. Here’s what you should know about the next generation of TVs that will grace your home.

OLED Technology – the new visual innovation in TVs

From the humble, grainy pictures of cathode ray tube TVs to the relatively clarity of LED and LCD displays, TVs have come a long way in improving picture quality over the years. The logical next step in this evolution is OLED displays, a technology that some of the best smartphones have adopted. While LED and LCD TVs make use of a backlight to illuminate their pixels, in OLED displays the pixels themselves emit light. To showcase darkest shades in a scene, the relevant OLED pixels simply don’t light up, creating a shade darker than has ever been possible on backlighted display. This pixel-by-pixel control of brightness across the screen produces an incomparable contrast, making each colour and shade stand out clearly. OLED displays show a contrast ratio considerably higher than that of LED and LCD displays. An OLED display would realise its full potential when supplemented with HDR, which is crucial for highlighting rich gradient and more visual details. The OLED-HDR combo is particularly advantageous as video content is increasingly being produced in the HDR format.

Dolby Atmos – the sound system for an immersive experience

A home entertainment system equipped with a great acoustic system can really augment your viewing experience far beyond what you’re used to. An exciting new development in acoustics is the Dolby Atmos technology, which can direct sound in 3D space. With dialogue, music and background score moving all around and even above you, you’ll feel like you’re inside the action! The clarity and depth of Dolby Atmos lends a sense of richness to even the quieter scenes.

The complete package

OLED technology provides an additional aesthetic benefit. As the backlight is done away with completely, the TV gets even more sleek, so you can immerse yourself even more completely in an intense scene.

LG OLED TV 4K is the perfect example of how the marriage of these technologies can catapult your cinematic experience to another level. It brings the latest visual innovations together to the screen – OLED, 4K and Active HDR with Dolby Vision. Be assured of intense highlights, vivid colours and deeper blacks. It also comes with Dolby Atmos and object-based sound for a smoother 360° surround sound experience.

The LG OLED TV’s smart webOS lets you fully personalise your TV by letting you save your most watched channels and content apps. Missed a detail? Use the Magic Zoom feature to zoom in on the tiniest details of your favourite programs. You can now watch TV shows and movies shot in 4K resolution (Narcos, Mad Max: Fury Road, House of cards and more!) as they were meant to be watched, in all their detailed, heart-thumping glory. And as 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos increasingly become the preferred standard in filmmaking, TVs like LG OLED TV that support these technologies are becoming the future cinephiles can look forward to. Watch the video below for a glimpse of the grandeur of LG OLED TV.

Play

To know more about what makes LG OLED TV the “King Of TV”, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LG and not by the Scroll editorial team.