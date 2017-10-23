Indian hockey

Hockey: Champions of Asia, now India must aim for the world

There are things that this team will learn with experience but winning is an experience to be cherished.

India entered the Asia Cup with a fair bit of uncertainty. The old coach Roelant Oltmans had been unceremoniously dumped,their senior goalkeeper and inspirational skipper PR Sreejesh was still missing and the new coach Sjoerd Marijne was formerly the man in charge of the women’s team.

Still, if one were to go by rankings, India was far ahead of everyone else. With a world ranking of 6, the Manpreet Singh led-squad were six places higher than the next best team Malaysia. For many, that was reason enough for India to cruise to victory but the pressure of such expectations can prove to be the undoing of many a squad especially one as young as India.

However, India seemed to thrive under the pressure and finished the tournament unbeaten. Only South Korea, in the first match of the Super 4s, managed to hold them to a hard-fought 1-1 draw. They scored 28 goals and conceded six.

The opposition wasn’t great but India’s play had – for want of a better word – spirit. There are things that this team will learn with experience but winning is an experience to be cherished. It will make them stronger, it will bring them together.

  • India’s Asia Cup 2017 results:
  • Pool Stage:India 5-1 JapanIndia 7-0 BangladeshIndia  3-1 Pakistan
  • Super 4sIndia 1-1 South KoreaIndia 6-2 MalaysiaIndia  4-0 Pakistan
  • Final:India 2-1 Malaysia

In Manpreet, they have a skipper who is inspirational, who is everywhere at once: In defence when someone decides to go forward, and attacking when the mood takes him so. His energy, the way he commands the respect of his team-mates and the camaraderie he shares with them can go a long way into building this team.

“There is a reason hockey is a team game. Every time there was pressure, the players stood up as a unit to be counted. That is why we had so many field goals from different players. And Harmanpreet [Singh] and Varun [Kumar] too came good whenever they got chances. I had complete support from everyone, everyone contributed and it showed,” said Manpreet after the final.

Upfront, Akashdeep continues to remain a scourge for defences. His movement and awareness in front of goal force the opposition to constantly be aware of him. He has been India’s finest for a while now but how much better can he get?

Harmanpreet scored seven goals in tournament – six penalty corners and a stroke. He did what he was called upon but the goals were straightforward. Against the very best, variations will be needed and given that we have the World Hockey League finals starting in December at Bhubaneshwar, he will need Marijne to come up with a different plan.

“As the highest ranked side in the tournament, we were expected to win here and so this result is in keeping with our position in Asia. That it came without some senior players is a good thing because the internal competition we have now in the side is always good,” the coach said.

And that finally brings us to the coach – is he the right man for the job?

Tactically, who knows? But Marijne is motivated and knows how to motivate a young squad and bring the best out of them. Sometimes, that can become an unfathomable strength.

“We know the HWL would be different and we are prepared for it. This win is great but now we will get back and then regroup after a short break and get going for the next tournament. We hope to keep the momentum going and keep improving from here on, specially since the next one year will be a tough one,” Manpreet added.

As things stand, India now hold all four Asia titles: Asian Games, Asia Cup, Asian Champions Trophy & U-18 Asia Cup. They are the best in Asia, and truly are left with no option but to aim for the world – a world where they will need an inner strength; an inner steel. Their journey, as one is wont to say, is just beginning.

Removing the layers of complexity that weigh down mental health in rural India

Patients in rural areas of the country face several obstacles to get to treatment.

Two individuals, with sombre faces, are immersed in conversation in a sunlit classroom. This image is the theme across WHO’s 2017 campaign ‘Depression: let’s talk’ that aims to encourage people suffering from depression or anxiety to seek help and get assistance. The fact that depression is the theme of World Health Day 2017 indicates the growing global awareness of mental health. This intensification of the discourse on mental health unfortunately coincides with the global rise in mental illness. According to the latest estimates from WHO, more than 300 million people across the globe are suffering from depression, an increase of 18% between 2005 and 2015.

In India, the National Mental Health Survey of India, 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) revealed the prevalence of mental disorders in 13.7% of the surveyed population. The survey also highlighted that common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. Perhaps the most crucial finding from this survey is the disclosure of a huge treatment gap that remains very high in our country and even worse in rural areas.

According to the National Mental Health Programme, basic psychiatric care is mandated to be provided in every primary health centre – the state run rural healthcare clinics that are the most basic units of India’s public health system. The government provides basic training for all primary health centre doctors, and pays for psychiatric medication to be stocked and available to patients. Despite this mandate, the implementation of mental health services in rural parts of the country continues to be riddled with difficulties:

Attitudinal barriers

In some rural parts of the country, a heavy social stigma exists against mental illness – this has been documented in many studies including the NIMHANS study mentioned earlier. Mental illness is considered to be the “possession of an evil spirit in an individual”. To rid the individual of this evil spirit, patients or family members rely on traditional healers or religious practitioners. Lack of awareness on mental disorders has led to further strengthening of this stigma. Most families refuse to acknowledge the presence of a mental disorder to save themselves from the discrimination in the community.

Lack of healthcare services

The average national deficit of trained psychiatrists in India is estimated to be 77% (0.2 psychiatrists per 1,00,000 population) – this shows the scale of the problem across rural and urban India. The absence of mental healthcare infrastructure compounds the public health problem as many individuals living with mental disorders remain untreated.

Economic burden

The scarcity of healthcare services also means that poor families have to travel great distances to get good mental healthcare. They are often unable to afford the cost of transportation to medical centres that provide treatment.

After focussed efforts towards awareness building on mental health in India, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), founded by Deepika Padukone, is steering its cause towards understanding mental health of rural India. TLLLF has joined forces with The Association of People with Disability (APD), a non-governmental organisation working in the field of disability for the last 57 years to work towards ensuring quality treatment for the rural population living with mental disorders.

APD’s intervention strategy starts with surveys to identify individuals suffering from mental illnesses. The identified individuals and families are then directed to the local Primary Healthcare Centres. In the background, APD capacity building programs work simultaneously to create awareness about mental illnesses amongst community workers (ASHA workers, Village Rehabilitation Workers and General Physicians) in the area. The whole complex process involves creating the social acceptance of mental health conditions and motivating them to approach healthcare specialists.

Participants of the program.
When mental health patients are finally free of social barriers and seeking help, APD also mobilises its network to make treatments accessible and affordable. The organisation coordinates psychiatrists’ visits to camps and local healthcare centres and ensures that the necessary medicines are well stocked and free medicines are available to the patients.

We spent a lot of money for treatment and travel. We visited Shivamogha Manasa and Dharwad Hospital for getting treatment. We were not able to continue the treatment for long as we are poor. We suffered economic burden because of the long- distance travel required for the treatment. Now we are getting quality psychiatric service near our village. We are getting free medication in taluk and Primary Healthcare Centres resulting in less economic stress.

— A parent's experience at an APD treatment camp.

In the two years TLLLF has partnered with APD, 892 and individuals with mental health concerns have been treated in the districts of Kolar, Davangere, Chikkaballapur and Bijapur in Karnataka. Over 4620 students participated in awareness building sessions. TLLLF and APD have also secured the participation of 810 community health workers including ASHA workers in the mental health awareness projects - a crucial victory as these workers play an important role in spreading awareness about health. Post treatment, 155 patients have resumed their previous occupations.

To mark World Mental Health Day, 2017, a team from TLLLF lead by Deepika Padukone visited program participants in the Davengere district.

Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.
In the face of a mental health crisis, it is essential to overcome the treatment gap present across the country, rural and urban. While awareness campaigns attempt to destigmatise mental disorders, policymakers need to make treatment accessible and cost effective. Until then, organisations like TLLLF and APD are doing what they can to create an environment that acknowledges and supports people who live with mental disorders. To know more, see here.

