Badminton

India still not a dominant force in badminton despite recent success, says Gopichand

Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Sai Praneeth along with Saina Nehwal and Sindhu have had a year to remember.

by 
Noah Seelam/AFP

Indian badminton has been on the ascendancy for some time now but a pragmatic chief national coach Pullela Gopichand believes that there is still a long way to go before the country can be termed as dominant force in the sport.

In recent past, PV Sindhu have won silver medals at the Olympic Games and World Championships along with multiple Super Series victories.

Saina Nehwal has made a successful comeback from injury with a World Championship bronze medal while Kidambi Srikanth has now won three Super series titles in one season. “I think we are being too optimistic,” was Gopichand’s reply when asked if India have now become world beaters.

“We as a system are not ready for that sort of a thing. Unfortunately, there are not many people, who understand world level sport and it is too early to say that. There is immense potential but the system, I think a lot still needs to be done,” Gopichand said.

The coach is happy with the progress though during a year where Indian shuttlers have won six Super Series title. Apart from Srikanth’s hat-trick, Sindhu has won two titles and B Sai Praneeth won one. “Overall it has been a good positive year. We had some very good performances at World Championship, Super series. In all the big events, we have performed well and I think it is a stepping stone for the next 2-3 years, leading up to the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, Olympic qualification and then the Tokyo Games,” he added.

Too many important tournaments in 2018

A hectic year lies ahead for India as a host of big-ticket events, including Commonwealth Games, Asian games and World Championship lined up. Asked how he plans to make the players peak at right tournament next year, Gopichand said: “We will have to plan for next year but it is going to be a challenge because there are too many important tournaments too close (to each other). There is All England and Commonwealth Games which are close to each other.

Similarly, World Championship and Asian Games are close and then there are tons of other tournaments which decide the rankings, so it will be a challenge. It will be a difficult year but hopefully we will manage.”

Asked if All England Championship is losing its relevance, Gopichand, who won the title in 2001, said: “It is a changing world. All England has the history and lot of older people take it as the World Championship and Olympics kind of a thing. But today’s day Olympics and World Championship have taken their place.”

He agreed that with advent of Super Series Premier and the kind of money associated, situation is bound to change. “We are having premier super series and now next year we will have grand slams and lot more tournaments have more prize money, and some of them have the same ranking points as All England. Lot of people will think All England as the first among equals but things are changing.”

‘Saina has the drive’

Saina has recently returned to Hyderabad to train under him after being under the guidance of Vimal Kumar in Bangalore for three years. Former World No 1 Saina recovered from a career-threatening knee injury to win a bronze at World Championship in August.

Asked what would it take for Saina to regain her world no 1 ranking, Gopichand said: “There are lots of areas where she needs to work on. She has a lot of drive and eagerness and I am optimistic that God willing, we will be able to achieve it.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.