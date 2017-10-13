Premier League

‘We have to show a reaction’: Jurgen Klopp vows to fix Liverpool’s brittle defence

Between the Watford, Manchester City and Tottenham games, the Reds have conceded 12 goals between them.

by 
Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp pledged to “fix” his Liverpool team’s chronic defensive problems after a 1-4 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur left them 12 points adrift in the Premier League title race. Spurs exploited abject Liverpool defending throughout Sunday’s game at Wembley, with Harry Kane scoring twice as Mauricio Pochettino’s men moved level on points with second-place Manchester United.

Liverpool have now conceded 16 league goals – their worst statistics at this stage of a season since 1964 – and Klopp said his team could forget about climbing the table until they sort things out at the back.

“We don’t have to talk about top four today. We are ninth,” said the Liverpool manager. “We have the worst statistics since 1964. I can’t believe it. We are where we are, so we deserve that.”

He added: “We have to prove we are better defenders than we showed today. “We had three unbelievable big scoresheets with Watford (3-3), (Manchester) City (5-0) and today. That alone is 12 goals we have conceded. That’s crazy. You don’t have to talk about quality. If they don’t have quality, they would not be involved in the Liverpool squad, 100 percent.

“The only way to fix it is to stay strong and to work on it. I cannot fix it here, but we will fix it. It’s an open race if you want – who shows me that he wants to play, who shows me that he’s ready to show a reaction. We have to show a reaction. We have no right (to do anything else).”

Klopp claimed Spurs’ first goal – when Kane ran in behind the Liverpool back four and rounded Simon Mignolet to score – would not have been scored if he had been on the pitch himself, even “in trainers”.

Kane broke the deadlock in the fourth minute and teed up Son Heung-Min for Spurs’ second eight minutes later after Dejan Lovren had completely misjudged an attempt to head clear a long throw from Hugo Lloris.

Pochettino’s Maradona reunion

Image courtesy: Reuters
Image courtesy: Reuters

Mohamed Salah replied to give the game a misleading air of competitiveness before further goals from Dele Alli and Kane – both of which stemmed from defensive errors – allowed the hosts to put the game to bed.

Lovren had long departed by then, hauled off in the 31st minute after a disastrous personal display, but Klopp said it would be wrong to point the finger of blame at the Croatian. “I could have taken another one,” Klopp said.

“It would not have been the biggest difference. We still conceded two more goals after Dejan left the pitch. “I think he does not feel good. That’s OK. Nobody should feel good at the moment.”

Tottenham’s swashbuckling display, allied to Manchester United’s recent struggles, suggest Pochettino’s team are best placed to take the fight to leaders Manchester City in the title race. With victory having eluded Spurs in the first three games of their Wembley tenancy, Pochettino said results – and performances – such as Sunday’s would help the place feel like home.

“I am so pleased for the team, for our fans,” said the Spurs manager, whose side trail City by five points. Because we start to change that feeling that it was difficult to play here at Wembley and we start to feel that Wembley can be our home. That confidence is so important for the rest of the season.”

Pochettino said Kane was “amazing” after a brace that leaves him as the Premier League’s outright leading scorer on eight goals. Another famous number 10, Diego Maradona, was in the stands and Pochettino said he had had an “emotional” reunion with his former Newell’s Old Boys team-mate.

“I saw him before in the manager’s room,” said the Argentinian. “It was difficult to let him go because when you’re in front of Maradona, you want to speak with him and share a moment with him.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.