international football

‘Referee fell for Marseille’s theatrics’: Neymar left furious after red-card incident

The Brazilian striker was constantly harried and niggled by a series of fouls in the grudge game against PSG's bitter Ligue 1 rivals

by 
Reuters

Neymar blames the referee for “falling for Marseille’s theatrics” after his sending off in Paris Saint-Germain’s explosive 2-2 draw at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday. Neymar was constantly harried and niggled by a series of fouls in the grudge game against PSG’s bitter Ligue 1 rivals, and pelted by projectiles hurled by Marseille fans whilst taking corners.

The former Barcelona striker was eventually sent off for two yellow cards late on, both for retaliation with the Brazilian superstar appearing to aim a headbutt at Marseille’s Argentine striker Lucas Ocampos.

“That wasn’t football,” the world’s most expensive player complained. “The referee fell into the trap of falling for Marseille’s theatrics. I was the target of lots of missiles, cans, baguettes. I didn’t lose my cool but I accept my mistake.”

He described the heated atmosphere on the south coast as similar to “a Champions League” night.

“We tried to play as we know how but it was difficult. PSG weren’t great....Marseille were good whilst we were below standard. We have to become used to this type of rival.”

Tensions were running high for France’s ‘clasico’, from which PSG fans were banned over security fears.

Serious fouls

Supporters fought battles with police outside the ground with cars bearing Paris number plates attacked. There were 16 arrests.

PSG coach Unai Emery meanwhile urged Ligue 1 referees to make sure marquee players like Neymar were better protected. “We are a bit disappointed by the sending off because he was fouled a great deal during the game,” said Emery.

“He suffered four serious fouls from our opponents which continued and continued and continued,” added the Spaniard, insisting the Paris capital side’s 222 million euro ($261.5 million) prize asset had been provoked throughout the match.

“It’s up to all of us to protect the big players, on both sides, because (Dimitri) Payet is also a good player,” said Emery in reference to the Marseille playmaker.

Neymar had been excellent for PSG scoring a cool-headed equaliser and looking every inch a big game player until his rush of blood to the head and the red card with his side 2-1 down in the 88th minute.

“Those yellow cards were not fair on Neymar, he’s a man who wants to play,” said Emery. “He hasn’t been battered here, but if he gets that treatment every game.....I believe the referee should have had a good think about it. We need to protect the great players.”

Marseille opened the scoring with a Luiz Gustavo long range shot on 16 minutes before Neymar levelled with a fine threaded shot on 33 minutes for his 10th goal in 11 games for the club. After Florian Thauvin fired Marseille ahead late on, Neymar was booked and then red-carded in the space of two minutes.

In a dramatic ending, a bullet-like free-kick from Edinson Cavani made it 2-2 in time added on to salvage a point for PSG as Marseille players slumped to the Stade Velodrome pitch in disgust and frustration. The result means PSG keep their unbeaten record atop Ligue 1 with 26 points, four ahead of Monaco on 22. Marseille are fifth on 18.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.