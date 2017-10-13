Fifa U-17 WC: Semi-final match between Brazil and England moved from Guwahati to Kolkata

The semi-final clash between Brazil and England due to be played on October 25 has been shifted from Guwahati’s Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium to Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan after the former was affected by severe rainfall over the past few days, Fifa informed on Monday.

Fifa said the decision was taken following consultations with both teams in order to safeguard the players’ health and to ensure the best playing conditions.

According to reports, England were fine with playing at the venue, but Brazil’s management raised objections to playing on the field, that bore the brunt during the rain-soaked Ghana-Mali quarterfinal match last week. Ghana, who lost the tie, later lodged a complaint over the playing conditions.

Semi-final between England and Brazil will be played in Kolkata on 25 October. KO at 1700. Tickets will be purchasable online as of 8.30 pm — Aman Shah (@aman812) October 23, 2017

“We’ve not encountered anything like this before. I thought the game should have been abandoned and played at some another time but those who are organising said we have to play so we played,” Ghana coach Paa Kwesi Fabin was quoted as saying then.

The drainage system at the Guwahati stadium is said to have malfunctioned partly. The Assam government had even taken assistance from Pawan Hans and employed a helicopter to help dry off the field. However, the exercise failed.

Fans with a valid ticket for the semi-final originally planned to take place in Guwahati will be able to request a refund for the purchase value of their tickets, and will also have priority access to purchase tickets for the semi-final in Kolkata.

The second semi-final on the day, between Mali and Spain, will still kick off as planned at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Fifa confirmed.