Jitu Rai and Heena Sidhu clinch gold in mixed-team event at ISSF World Cup Final

India’s Jitu Rai and Heena Sidhu clinched the gold medal in the 10-metre air pistol mixed-team event at the ISSF World Cup Final in Delhi on Tuesday. This was the first-ever mixed-team crystal globe awarded by the International Shooting Sport Federation and the first medal of this year’s World Cup Final.
Florian Foquet and Celine Goberville won the silver while China’s Xiaoxue Cai and Wei Yang took the bronze. Rai and Sidhu finished with 483.4 points, just ahead of Fouquet and Goberville with 481.1 points.
The Indian pair claimed the top spot in mixed-team event for the third consecutive time. They had climbed the podium together for the first time in the newly introduced mixed team event at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi back in February. They won their second gold in the event at the World Cup Rifle/Pistol series being held in Gabala, Azerbaijan in June. However, this is the first time that the mixed-team event is being held officially at an ISSF World Cup.
The mixed team competitions were organised as test events in the World Cups held earlier this year and will be making their Olympic debut in the Tokyo 2020 Games.
Earlier, Rai and Sidhu had qualified for the final with a top-of-the-table total score of 767 points. India, France, China, Ukraine and Chinese Taipei were the teams that had qualified for the final.
Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology
Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.
“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.
Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.
That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.
— Ruchir.
Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.
As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.
Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.
It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.