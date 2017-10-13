Fifa U-17 World Cup: Spain and Mali clash in a battle of contrasting styles in semi-final

A battle of contrasting styles of football will be on view when a possession-based Spain cross swords with a robust Mali in the semi-final of the Fifa U17 World Cup at Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. The semi-final at the DY Patil Stadium is expected to produce top-drawer football with Euro U17 champions Spain adopting their Tiki-Taka (short-passing) style of play in trying to overcome the free-flowing and attacking manner of play by African champions Mali.

Both teams have progressed to the last eight after losing their opening games: Spain to another title-favourite, South American champions Brazil while Mali crashed to a defeat against Paraguay. While Spain have played mostly in the southern coastal city of Kochi, Mali have a slight advantage of having played at the venue in two of their Group B games before travelling out and returning to the same venue in under a fortnight’s time.

How much of an advantage the familiarity of the playing surface will be for Mali remains to be seen as the sun is finally out in Mumbai. In both of Malis previous games, rains had made the ground wet and even in the quarter-finals against fellow African side Ghana, they had to brave a soggy field in Guwahati to sail through.

Three-time Euro U17 champions Spain will be confronted by the hard-tackling Africans, who also play at a fast pace, and the outcome will be determined by the team that lasts longer in the trying conditions.

After losing to the stylish Brazilians, who too have also advanced to the semis, Spain have not put a foot wrong. After brushing off the challenge from Niger and DPR Korea comfortably, the Spaniards had a tough game against France at Guwahati and won on the back of a penalty goal by their lead scorer Abel Ruiz.

Ruiz and NDiaye hold the key

Striker Ruiz has scored four goals in the competition, including the first in the 3-1 victory over Iran in the quarters, and will certainly be tightly marked by Mali’s defenders. La Rojita have another ebullient forward in Sergio Gomez and the deep Mali defense have their task cut out keeping him and Ruiz at bay.

Mali have a top goal-tender in Youssouf Koita to give the defenders before him a lot of confidence. Mali, the 2015 finalists, too have an enterprising forward in Lassana NDiaye who has pumped in five goals out of the 15 they have scored in the competition so far.

They have other key goal-poachers too in striker Hadji Drame and attacking midfielder Djemoussa Traore and the Spanish defense will have to be extremely vigilant in not allowing space to the quick-footed Mali players.

The fact that Mali have created 128 attempts at goal so far is an indication of how attacking they could be. There will also be an intense battle for midfield dominance between the two teams and is expected to dictate the course of the match.

Squads

Mali: Alkalifa Coulibaly, Boubacar Haidara, Djemoussa Traore, Fode Konate, Mamadi Fofana, Mohamed Camara, Hadji Drame, Abdoulaye Dabo, Seme Camara, Salam Giddou, Mamadou Traore, Mahamane Toure, Soumaila Doumbia, Siaka Sidibe, Abdoulaye Diaby, Youssouf Koita, Mamadou Samake, Ibrahim Kane, Lassana NDiaye, Cheick Oumar Doucoure, Massire Gassama.

Spain: Alvaro Fernandez, Mateu Jaume, Juan Miranda, Hugo Guillamon, Victor Chust, Antonio Blanco, Ferran Torres, Mohamed Moukhliss, Abel Ruiz, Sergio Gomez, Nacho Diaz, Pedro Ruiz, Marc Vidal, Alvaro Garcia, Eric Garcia, Diego Pampin, Jose Lara, Cesar Gelabert, Carlos Beitia, Victor Perea, Alfonso Pastor.