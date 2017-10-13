Fifa U-17 World Cup semi-final: Where Brazilian flair meets steely English resolve

Traditional powerhouse Brazil will rely on their much-admired natural flair when they take on a resolute England in what promises to be a stirring semi-final at Kolkata.

Brazil survived a scare of sorts against Germany in the quarter-finals. In front of a crowd of over 60,000, the Brazilians took more than 70 minutes to get on the score-sheet before managing to seal it in their favour. The two spectacular strikes from Weverson and Paulinho saved the day for them after the Germans had taken the lead in the first half.

The crowd is once again expected to be behind the South Americans at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday despite the fact that the match was moved to the venue at the last minute after Guwahati’s rain-soaked pitch was deemed unsuitable for play. The last-minute change caused players of both the teams some inconvenience as they had already reached Guwahati, and had to take another flight within hours of alighting there.

England were based in Kolkata for their group matches and the round of 16 game before proceeding to Margao for the quarter-final. Brazil, on the other hand, were earlier based in Kochi and Margao. From the days of incomparable Pele’s first visit to the city in 1977, Kolkata fans have been traditional Brazil supporters.

Except for a brief period against Spain in their campaign opener, Brazil were largely untested before the Germany clash. It was the first time in the tournament that the South American giants were truly rattled. The Germans were, in fact, the dominant side, especially in the first half. Brazil turned it around through two special strikes from Weverson and Paulinho in the space of six minutes to remain on course for their fourth title overall and a first since 2003.

Brazil’s strike trio

Photo courtesy: IANS

Brazil’s strike trio of Paulinho, Lincoln and Brenner have been in great form. Paulinho though overshadowed the other two in the match against Germany. Alan and Marcos Antonio were not allowed to dominate the midfield by the Germans in the first half but they came into their own in the second session.

Brazil’s defence has also been solid with Vitao marshalling the back four admirably without conceding a goal from open play. The only goals they have gone on to concede came from an own goal by Wesley while the German goal in the quarter-finals was from the penalty spot. Little has breached goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao. With a save rate of 88.9 per cent, the Brazil custodian is yet to let an opposition strike find the back of his net from open play.

However, Brazil’s defence was pierced several times by the Germans in the first half of their quarter-final match and it will be interesting to see how they hold up against the England forwards, who have scored 15 goals in five matches so far.

‘Red’ hot Brewster

Massive 4-1 win today against USA, on a personal note very happy to get 3 goals and 1 assist 👀. Semi finals here we come! @England pic.twitter.com/BXPOfrugZo — Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) October 21, 2017

England are brimming with confidence after their 4-1 decimation of USA in the quarter-finals. Their players are from the youth teams of the top English Premier League clubs, and have been impressive. The Young Lions were unstoppable in the group stage and found their first real test against a plucky Japanese side in the pre-quarterfinals.

It seemed as though England felt the absence of star striker Jadon Sancho against Japan. However Steve Cooper’s side showed that they could deal with that by completely outplaying USA in the quarter-finals. This is the first time England have reached the last four.

Liverpool youth team player Rhian Brewster has been in ruthless form and must be raring to go after his hat-trick against USA. Phil Foden of Manchester City with his fluid movement down the right channel and Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi at the left flank have looked dangerous with the ball at their feet.

Brewster is a goal behind the top-scorer trio of Jann-Fiete Arp of Germany, Lassana NDiaye of Mali and France’s Amine Gouiri, who all have scored five goals each. Manchester United’s Angel Gomes has only been used sparingly by Cooper, though. England defence have leaked just three goals but will be pushed to the limit against the rampant Paulinho, Lincoln, Alan and Brenner.

Squads

Brazil: Gabriel Brazao, Wesley, Vitao. Lucas Halter, Victor Bobsin, Weverson, Paulinho, Marcos Antonio, Lincoln, Alan, Lucao, Matheus Stockl, Rodrigo Guth, Luan Candido, Victor Yan, Rodrigo Nestor, Vitinho, Yuri Alberto, Brenner, Yuri Sena.

England: Curtis Anderson, Josef Bursik, William Crelin, Timothy Eyoma, Joel Latibeaudiere, Marc Guehi, Jonathan Panzo, Lewis Gibson, Steven Sessegnon, Morgan Gibbs White, Tashan Oakley Boothe, Conor Gallagher, Angel Gomes, Nya Kirby, George McEachran, Callum Hudson Odoi, Philip Foden, Emile Smith Rowe, Rhian Brewster, Daniel Loader.