indian cricket

Cough up Rs 850 crore as compensation: Disbanded IPL side Kochi Tuskers’ demand to BCCI

The owners of the franchise in 2015 had won an arbitration challenging the board’s decision to encash bank guarantee citing breach of contractual agreement.

by 
AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is set to pay a huge compensation of more than Rs 800 crore to disbanded Indian Premier League franchise Kochi Tuskers for terminating their contract in 2011. “Kochi Tuskers has demanded Rs 850 crore as compensation. Today [On Tuesday] we discussed the matter at IPL GC meeting and we will now place the matter before general body. Let them take a call, but obviously, some negotiations are needed,” IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla said.

Tuskers’ owners in 2015 had won an arbitration challenging BCCI decision to encash bank guarantee citing breach of contractual agreement. The RC Lahoti headed panel had directed BCCI to pay Rs 550 crore as compensation with 18 percent annual penalty on failing to do so.

For the past two years, BCCI was adamant in neither paying compensation nor were their interested in taking back the franchise in the IPL. “We have to pay Kochi compensation. All legal options have been exhausted. Normally when arbitration decision goes against you, it will be stupid to move Supreme Court appealing against it. We have no option but question is how much,” an influential IPL GC member said.

The decision to terminate the contract for Kochi was taken by then BCCI President Shashank Manohar citing breach of franchise agreement, something majority of BCCI officials were against. “It was one man’s obstinacy that is now costing us a bomb. Had Shashank not taken that decision, we could have worked our way out. In fact, before Kochi went to arbitration, they had asked for a compensation of Rs 300 crore. Even then our officials showed arrogance and now we will be forced to shell out more than double,” the official added.

The BCCI will be trying to negotiate and bring down the compensation to an optimum level. “Even then we will not be able to bring down to less than Rs 600 crore, I feel,” said the official, who had been associated with the case. Meanwhile, in another development, the BCCI will be earning a token amount of Rs 5 lakh from Chennai Super Kings as a part of 5 percent earnings from total valuation of a franchise that transfers its ownership.

CSK is now under the wings of Chennai Super Kings Company Limited (CSKCL) with India Cements transferring its shares to the newly formed limited company. As per IPL rules, any transfer of ownership will mean that BCCI will get 5 percent of the total valuation. Accordingly, BCCI is expected to get Rs 5 lakh and senior officials are not amused. “This is bizarre but true. We will get Rs 5 lakh but we are trying to take legal opinion,” the official said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.