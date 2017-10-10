Ryan Giggs open to taking up the vacant managerial positions at Leicester and Everton

Manchester United great Ryan Giggs has expressed interest in taking up the vacant managerial positions at Premier League clubs Leicester City and Everton. Giggs, who had briefly managed United after David Moyes’s exit in 2014 and assisted the Scotsman’s successor Luis van Gaal, said he would like to pick either of the clubs to manage because they share a similar ambition.

“I think you look at those two teams, Leicester being champions two seasons ago, Everton being a fantastic club with a fantastic history, for me these are clubs I would be interested in,” the Welsh legend was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“I’ve said all along that I’d be open to clubs which share the ambitions of myself. I want to improve clubs and improve players, to enjoy working for them and for players to enjoy the challenge,” Giggs said speaking in the Super 6 Class of ‘92 Diary.

Everton sacked manager Ronald Koeman on Monday after they dropped into the relegation zone after a 5-2 home defeat to Arsenal. Leicester City sacked Craig Shakespeare last week, four months after handing him a permanent contract to manage the former Premier League champions.

But Giggs said he knows that there will be many names in the running to sign up for the clubs mentioned, given their calibre.

“However, there are a lot of coaches out there who would be interested in those positions...

There are clubs in the Premier League which would be good jobs but also in the Championship and League One. It’s more about the philosophy for me than the stature of the club,” he added.

The Wales player has decent managerial credentials having managed Manchester United for four games on an interim basis after Moyes was sacked. He was assistant manager under Louis van Gaal but left after his exit and refusing a different role under new manager Jose Mourinho. He was also interviewed for the job at Swansea in 2016.