Dhoni back in yellow? CSK, Rajasthan Royals may be allowed to retain three former players

Set to make a comeback next season, spot-fixing tainted teams Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals might be allowed to retain players who played for Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions in the last two years, as per a proposal floated by the Indian Premier League Governing Council.
The move, if agreed upon by franchises during next month’s workshop, will pave way for MS Dhoni’s much-anticipated return to CSK. “We are going to propose minimum 3 retentions – 1 Indian and 2 foreigners. The players, who played for Pune and Gujarat in last two years can be retained by Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. We will place it in front of the owners during the workshop next month,” an IPL GC member was quoted as saying.
The proposal, if accepted will mean that Dhoni, who played for the Pune franchise in the last two editions, will be automatically retained by CSK. Former players Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja, who played for Gujarat Lions, will also be in contention.
IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said that the total retentions including Right To Match (RTM) could be anything between three to five, depending upon what majority of the franchises agree. It was also learnt that majority of the franchises want an increase in salary purse from Rs 60 crore to Rs 75 crore while a few want it to be Rs 80 crore. “Most of the franchises want the salary purse to Rs 75 crore. I guess it would be done,” the official said.