Pro Kabaddi League

Pro Kabaddi: Pardeep Narwal’s brilliance powers Patna to 69-30 win against Haryana

Patna skipper Pardeep Narwal led from the front to score 34 points, the most by any raider in the history of Pro Kabaddi.

by 
Defending champions Patna Pirates outclassed Haryana Steelers 69-30 in the second Eliminator of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Monday. They will now face eliminator 1 winner Puneri Paltan in the third eliminator at the NSCI Stadium on Tuesday.

Patna skipper Pardeep Narwal led from the front to score 34 points, the most in a game by any raider in the history of Pro Kabaddi, and also became the first man to reach 300 raid points in Season 5.

Haryana’s famed defence led by Surender Nada and Mohit Chhillar failed miserably as they could score just three tackle points. Monu Goyat made a superb start as he came up with a super raid in the second minute to give Patna a 4-1 lead.

Haryana tied the match 4-4 in the fifth minute, scoring a raid and tackle point.

Pardeep scored his first raid point in the sixth minute as Patna led 5-4 before the Haryana defence sent Pardeep Narwal to the bench in the 10th minute as they reduced the gap to 6-7.

Monu scored his sixth raid point in the 13th minute to help Patna take a 10-7 lead before Prashanth Kumar Rai’s two-point raid in the 17th minute helped Haryana trail 10-13.

Patna failed to inflict an all out on three occasions but finally managed to get one in the 19th minute to lead 19-14 before heading into the break with a 22-15 lead. Coming back, Patna extended their lead to 24-16 in the 22nd minute as Pardeep attained a super 10. Surender Nada got a two-point raid in the 24th minute as Haryana trailed 19-26.

Patna inflicted another all out in the 25th minute to take their lead to 31-21 before Pardeep made a two-point raid to stretch it further to 35-21. Patna were running away with the match as their defence kept tackling Haryana raiders successfully. The famed defence of Haryana faced a nightmare as they could manage only two tackle points in 28 minutes.

Patna Pirates inflicted another all out in the 31st minute as their lead swelled to 42-23. Pardeep came up with a moment of brilliance in the 33rd minute as he took out six Haryana players in one raid to help Patna extend their lead to 52-25.

He followed it up another two-point raid as Patna inflicted another all out in the 38th minute to lead 62-27. Towards the end, Pardeep came up with another brilliant super raid to help Patna completely outclass Haryana.

