international tennis

Del Potro hoping to ruin Federer’s Swiss Indoors party in bid to snatch ATP Finals spot

The Argentine is 470 points behind Pablo Carreno Busta, who currently holds the final spot for London, with 500 points available to the Basel champion.

by 
Reuters

Juan Martin del Potro is looking to build on his recent momentum at the Swiss Indoors this week, as the injury-plagued Argentine bids to snatch a place for next month’s ATP Finals in London.

The former US Open champion said on Tuesday that the left wrist on which he fell hard a fortnight ago in a Shanghai semi-final loss to Roger Federer is not giving him problems.

The 29-year-old is seeded fourth at the St Jakobshalle, where home favourite and top seed Roger Federer is bidding for an eighth title.

Del Potro showed that his fitness problems are behind him by beating Grigor Dimitrov to win his second straight Stockholm Open title at the weekend. He will start his Basel campaign against Portugal’s Joao Sousa on Wednesday.

“I just want to keep winning events,” Del Potro said. “I’m not thinking of London, it was not one of my goals this year. I know I’m getting closer, I’m just fighting to win all my matches.

“My goal is to play a good tournament here,” he said of the Swiss event where he lifted titles in 2012 and 2013, beating Federer in both finals. “I will see how far I can move [in the points race to London].

“I must also see how I feel for Paris (next week’s final Masters tournament of the season). I will be playing for four straight weeks, that’s something I’ve not done for three or four years.”

Del Potro, who has undergone multiple wrist surgeries and missed months of play in recent seasons, stands a provisional 14th in the points chase with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Out of the possible qualifiers he stands 11th, as Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka have all ended their seasons due to injuries.

Del Potro is 470 points behind Pablo Carreno Busta, who currently holds the eighth and final spot for London, with 500 points available to the Basel champion.

“My goal for the year is to play healthy, I think I’m doing well,” Del Potro said. “I’ve been playing without pain in the wrist ever since Shanghai.

“Playing without pain is the most important thing for me. I’ve also been improving my backhand. I’m playing good tennis, but I can play even better if I feel strong with my body.”

Nineteen-time Grand Slam champion Federer opens his campaign later on Tuesday against American Frances Tiafoe.

Frenchman Benoit Paire saw off Steve Johnson 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) in the first match.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike

Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.

It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.

The lazy, hassled home chefs

You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.

Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.

For the casual cooks looking to impress

So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.

Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.

For the perfectionist gourmet chefs

You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.

From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.

Play

Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.

With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.

To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.