New Zealand in India

A team with a plan: New Zealand have proved to be tough opponents in Indian conditions

If India are to avoid their first series defeat against the Black Caps at home, they have their task cut out.

by 
BCCI / Sportzpics

For a team that defeated the world champions Australia 4-1 in a five-match series, for a team that’s lost only two of their last 13 ODIs, a three-match series against New Zealand (even though they are ranked 5th in the world) should not be a daunting task, right?

Well, not exactly.

If Virat Kohli and Co were expecting a routine series against the Black Caps, recent evidence should have shown otherwise and the events at Wankhede were just a reaffirmation of the fact that this New Zealand side will give a good fight in Indian conditions.

Indeed, if India are to avoid their first ever ODI series defeat against the Black Caps on home soil, they have their task cut out.

World T20 2016

In the opening match of the marquee T20 event that India had prepared so meticulously for, playing a whole bunch of T20Is in the lead up, New Zealand were expected to be stepping stones. Instead, on a turning track in Nagpur, the Kiwis pulled off a stunning coup by defeating the tournament favourites. Scratch that. They didn’t just defeat India, they pummelled India at their own game.

Reading the conditions perfectly, Kane Williamson played three frontline spinners in Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi and Nathan McCullum – a ploy that played rich dividends as they emerged winners by 47 runs, bowling out India for 79. Santner was particularly impressive, picking up four wickets while Sodhi proved a handful with his wrist spin.

Talk about throwing a spanner in the works.

Not many gave New Zealand a chance in that match, just as in the tournament. And just as they did in Nagpur, they surprised one and all by reaching the semi-finals of the World T20 on the back of some excellent game plan, executed well.

Five-match ODI series in 2016

MS Dhoni’s final ODI series as captain was not an easy one by any stretch of imagination. Granted, he did not have the strongest Indian squad at his disposal with a few senior players rested in the middle of a long home season. But New Zealand bounced back impressively after a 3-0 whitewash in the Test series, to force a decider in the five-match series.

“Not every time we can get it right. We just give ourselves the best chance to read the conditions and adapt quickly,” was how pace spearhead Tim Southee had put it ahead of the decider in Vizag. They, of course, ended up losing the match handsomely thanks to some Amit Mishra magic but during the series, during their wins in Ranchi and New Delhi, New Zealand showed plenty of evidence that the have the variety in their bowling attack to exploit any slowness on the Indian tracks.

Their tactics in the middle overs to hit the deck hard and vary pace, use slow bouncers and cutters – all these are tactics that sound easy on paper but the Kiwis showed an ability to implement their plans in crunch situations. Of course, the IPL experience in their squad helped but tell that to Australia who were taken apart in the recent series.

The perfect run-chase at Wankhede

And then of course, that elegant, precise run-chase in Wankhede on Sunday in the first ODI. 283, believe it or not, is the highest target chased down at Mumbai. Virat Kohli, while rightly praising New Zealand batsmen in the post-match interview, revealed how his team had no doubt that they had enough runs on the board.

Up stepped Tom Latham and Ross Taylor with their best laid plans. It involved a lot of sweeping, it involved not letting the two wrist spinners settling into a rhythm, it involved not letting the runs dry up during the middle overs and keeping the required run-rate in check, it involved not losing a wicket between overs 35 and 40 after doing all the hard work – and the Black Caps ticked all the boxes in style.

It was not the first time in recent past Kane Williamson’s men have showed they can adapt to Indian conditions in the limited-overs format as well as any touring side.

Sure they have never won an ODI series in India, but, on recent evidence, don’t put it past them to surprise Kohli’s men.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.