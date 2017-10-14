Two teams, one country: How India ended up with two vastly diverse playing XIs for Tests and ODIs

For a while now, India has been handing out more ODI/T20 debuts than Test ones. The underlying thought has always been that Test cricket is a greater test of your abilities as a cricketer than the limited overs formats. Hence, only 289 players have played Test cricket (the last being Hardik Pandya) for India despite having played it’s first Test in 1932 as against 218 players in ODIs since the first one was played in 1974.

But in recent years, we have also witnessed a gradual maturing of India’s ODI squad – it is noticeable not just by their domination at home but also by how competitive they are in ‘away’ matches. Even when the team has struggled in Tests, the ODI team still gives the opposition a run for it’s money.

So perhaps, it is time to alter the age-old adage a little... Test cricket is a greater test of certain kinds of abilities or skills but those skills or abilities may or may not get you a place in the playing XI for the shorter formats. The world over teams are starting to field different teams across formats and India has, perhaps, inadvertently, joined the bandwagon.

On Tuesday, India’s bowling coach Bharath Arun said that Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav are first choice for Test matches while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah are the preferred options for limited overs format.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been splendid in the short formats. BCCI/Sportzpics

“If you look at Shami and Yadav, they are your number one Test bowlers. And Bhuveshwar (Kumar) and (Jasprit) Bumrah have been exceptional and posses all the skills to do well in ODI competitions,” said Arun.

“With the volume of cricket India is going to play, it is very important that we have pool of bowlers to choose from so that they remain fresh for every form of the game that we play,” Arun added.

Keeping in mind that Umesh and Shami will have a role to play in red-ball cricket, the team management wanted the Test bowlers to play Ranji Trophy instead.

“We encourage them (the bowlers) to play first class cricket. Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav have been playing first-class cricket and Shami has done pretty well for Bengal (10 wickets from 2 games),” Arun said.

But if you take what Arun said a little further you find that India’s squad in the longer format already has a vastly different feels to its ODI/T20I teams. Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are the only consistently common denominators at the moment. Shikhar Dhawan, after his recent resurgence, also makes it to all squads but almost everyone else is on standby.

Test XI (possible):

Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami

ODI XI (possible):

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik/Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

* The names in bold are the specialists *

When India plays abroad, one might see Bhuvneshwar Kumar make the Test team as well. But other than that, these teams show that the team management and the selectors have clearly understood that each format requires very different skills sets.

Kohli and Pandya make both squads. BCCI/Sportzpics

Perhaps this impression has been fortified by the performances of certain players - Vijay, Pujara, Umesh, Shami, Ashwin and Jadeja have been splendid in the longer format but their performances in the shorter formats have been below par. For example, Ashwin’s numbers in the Test format over the last 2 years are stunning – 24 Tests, 147 wickets at an average of 22.12. The same bowler has struggled in ODIs over the same period – 11 ODIs, 10 wickets at an average of 55.80.

Similarly, the likes of Rohit, Jadhav, Pandey lack either skill or temperament to succeed in the longer format at the moment. Rohit stands out as a clear example. Over the last two years, he has played 7 Tests and scored 314 runs at an average of 34.77. Contrast these numbers with his performances on ODIs – 27 ODIs, 1502 runs at an average of 62.58.

Whether by design or accident, India has ended up with with two vastly diverse playing XIs for Tests and ODIs and that’s a good thing.

This won’t stop players from wanting to play in all formats – that is arguably a true sign of greatness these days. The ability to adapt your game successfully is one of the toughest challenges that the game presents.

But for others, this is also an opportunity to specialise. Playing one format means the player will have time to work on his technique and iron out the flaws. Pujara and Ashwin have played county cricket and others – especially the bowlers – should too.

The experience of playing on a wearing track away from home is vital if India are to start winning in Tests away from home. Indeed, given that the Test specialists will have more time on their hands it might even be a good idea to send them on prolonged exposure tours to South Africa, England and Australia.

If the BCCI is truly serious about winning away from home, they have been presented with a great opportunity and it is upto them to make the most of it.