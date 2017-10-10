Premier League

Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ stopped in bid to gain greater share of overseas TV deals

Currently the money the globally popular league makes from foreign broadcasting deals is shared evenly between the 20 clubs.

by 
FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-SUNDERLAND-TROPHY | Ian Kington/AFP

The Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ clubs have been stopped in their bid to gain a greater share of the English top flight’s lucrative overseas television deals, it was announced on Tuesday.

Currently, the money the globally popular Premier League makes from foreign broadcasting deals is shared evenly between the 20 clubs in the division.

But the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur – the so-called ‘Big Six’ – argued their greater worldwide popularity entitled them to a bigger cut.

Earlier this month it was decided further talks were needed on amending the league’s rules, but a statement issued by the Premier League on Tuesday said a planned meeting had been cancelled after it had “become clear that there is currently no consensus for change”.

A two-thirds majority would be needed to change the current set-up, meaning 14 clubs would have to be in favour, and Premier League chairman Richard Scudamore had come up with a compromise plan which would see 35 percent of the overseas rights shared out according to final league position – a similar scheme is used to allocate domestic broadcast revenues.

But with overseas income growing at a faster rate than that being generated domestically, many clubs were concerned about the possible impact of any change.

“Clubs have been discussing the distribution formula for their international broadcasting revenues,” the statement added.

“The Premier League has facilitated these discussions, to bring together the wide range of views which exist.

“It has become clear that there is currently no consensus for change, meaning (Wednesday’s) club meeting is not necessary.

“The way the Premier League operates, clubs can bring forward a proposal at any time. In the absence of a significant majority in favour of doing things differently, the current rules will apply.”

Swansea City chairman Huw Jenkins highlighted the need to maintain competitiveness between the bigger and smaller clubs in his programme notes for the home match against Huddersfield Town earlier this month.

“In my opinion, competitiveness is the most important single factor that makes the Premier League so appealing across the world – and this must be protected at all costs,” he wrote.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike

Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.

It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.

The lazy, hassled home chefs

You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.

Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.

For the casual cooks looking to impress

So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.

Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.

For the perfectionist gourmet chefs

You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.

From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.

Play

Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.

With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.

To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.