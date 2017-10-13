New Zealand in India

India vs New Zealand Pune ODI caught in pitch controversy after TV channel sting operation

‘India Today’ showed a recording of undercover reporters interacting with curator Pandurang Salgaoncar posing as bookies.

Representational image | INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP

The second One-Day International between India and New Zealand in Pune was caught up in a controversy hours before its start after a sting operation conducted by television channel India Today showed the curator Pandurang Salgaoncar interacting with reporters posing as bookies.

Salgaoncar was suspended with immediate effect soon after the news broke out. Ramesh Mhamunkar will replace him as the chief curator. The International Cricket Council will now hold a pitch inspection, expected to happen around 12.15, to decide whether the ODI can go ahead as planned, reported Cricbuzz.

However, sources confirmed to India Today that the match will go ahead despite the controversy.

The channel showed a recording of undercover reporters approaching Salgaoncar and asking for a pitch which will favour the fast bowlers. The curator is seen and heard on camera agreeing to the demands. “It will be done,” Salgaoncar is quoted as saying by India Today.

“It is a very good pitch on which 337 runs will be chaseable. There is no doubt about it. I told you this will be a 340-run wicket either way,” he was quoted as saying.

Salgaoncar and others are also seen walking on the pitch, which is not allowed as per the law. “It’s not allowed still we did it. The BCCI observer is also sitting around,” Salgaoncar said. “No stranger can access the pitch. That is the BCCI and ICC’s law. “If the BCCI and ICC ask me tomorrow I will say no one came, I don’t know,” he added.

In response, the Board of Control for Cricket in India assured action. “We will take the strictest action. I am not yet aware of the full thing,” BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary was quoted as saying.

“It a very serious matter. Whoever is responsible will be dealt with properly, there is no doubt about that. There is zero tolerance for such things. I have also talked to the Maharashtra Cricket Associated chief on this. This is more shocking as Pandurang Salgaoncar himself was a first class cricketer,” he added.

The Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators also concurred. “The CoA doesn’t approve of such things. We will take the strictest action,” CoA chief Vinod Rai said.

MCA president Abhay Apte told India Today that they will also look into the matter. “Rest assured, if anyone found guilty, strict action will be taken,” he said.

Salgaoncar represented Maharashtra as a fast bowler from 1971-82. He has also served as chief selector of the Maharashtra Ranji Trophy team.

India are currently trailing 0-1 in the three-match series after losing the first ODI by 6 wickets at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

More to follow...

