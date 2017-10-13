New Zealand in India

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI, live updates: Bhuvi, Bumrah put NZ on the backfoot

Kohli’s team haven’t lost back-to-back matches in a bilateral series since 2013. Will they keep the streak going?

by 
BCCI/Sportzpics

Over 10: NZ 35/3 (Taylor 6, Latham 4)

Steady over again by Bumrah. This has been a wonderful 10 overs for India. The two fast bowlers have done everything that their skipper could have asked for.

Over 9: NZ 31/3 (Taylor 2, Latham 4)

One lovely cover drive for four shows that Latham is feeling pretty good about his game but the average score here is 327. NZ need another big partnership from these two.

Over 8: NZ 27/3 (Taylor 2)

Bumrah’s second maiden of the match. This has been brilliant bowling by both of India’s seamers.

Over 7: NZ 27/3 (Taylor 2)

WICKET! The knuckle ball does the trick. It completely deceives Munro. Takes the inside edge, and goes onto the stumps off the pads. After three overs, NZ were 21/1. India have completely turned this around. Superb bowling.

C Munro b Kumar 10 (17b 0x4 1x6)

Over 5.3: NZ 25/2 (Munro 9)

WICKET! Williamson gone now. First Bhuvi and now Bumrah, India have struck two big blows. The decision was reviewed but the NZ skipper was clearly trapped in front, the ball would have hit the top of the leg-stump.

Williamson lbw b Bumrah 3 (14b 0x4 0x6)

Over 5: NZ 24/1 (Williamson 5, Munro 9)

Another good over by Bhuvi. He is giving nothing away. Williamson will need to play out this spell.

Over 4: NZ 21/1 (Williamson 1, Munro 8)

Kane Williamson is in next. NZ need to bat big and they need their skipper to fire if they are going to do that. A maiden over from Bumrah kept the Kiwi skipper on the backfoot though.

Over 2.4: NZ 20/1 (Munro 8*)

WICKET! Down the wicket and a six over the bowler’s head. Munro showed why he is opening the batting as he clobbered Bhuvi to maximum effect. But a single brough Guptill on strike and the right-arm seamer struck back with a wonderful delivery. It was just outside the off-stump and moving away. Guptill played at it and go the edge back to the keeper. Easy does it.

Guptill c Dhoni b Kumar 11 (9b 2x4 0x6)

Over 2: NZ 13/0 (Guptill 11, Munro 1)

Two fours in the Bumrah over show just good this pitch is for batting. Guptill just standing tall and hitting through the line. It is the kind of pitch he enjoys and one that the Indian batsmen would enjoy too.

Over 1: NZ 2/0 (Guptill 1, Munro 1)

Good solid over by Bhuvi to start things off. Just one run off it. With Axar Patel back in the lineup, India have shown that they have given Latham’s sweep shot a fair bit of thought. But a good

TOSS

New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bat first. Kane Williamson wants to put some runs on the board first up.

“It’s going to be a tough encounter as it always is against India,” said Williamson.

Kohli says India wanted to chase so no harm done.

“It looks like a good wicket,” says the Indian skipper. “It tends to play better in the evenings.”

Only one change for India: Axar Patel comes into the squad in place of Kuldeep. No change in the NZ lineup.

NZ XI: Guptill, Munro, Williamson(c), Taylor, Latham(w), Nicholls, de Grandhomme, Santner, Milne, Southee, Boult.

Ind XI: Rohit, Shikhar, Virat (C), Kedar, Dinesh, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik, Axar, Bhuvi, Yuzi, Bumrah.

Pitch controversy

The second One-Day International between India and New Zealand in Pune was caught up in a controversy hours before its start after a sting operation conducted by television channel India Today showed the curator Pandurang Salgaoncar interacting with reporters posing as bookies.

Salgaoncar was suspended with immediate effect soon after the news broke out. Ramesh Mhamunkar will replace him as the chief curator.

It was decided that the match will go ahead as scheduled after the pitch was inspected by another curator.

Read the full story HERE.

Sweep them away

Tom Latham isn’t going to change his game plan.

“Everybody is different in the way they play spin in different conditions. I think the Indians play the different way, they are used to these conditions and they have got their game,” said Latham. “One thing that comes to me is sweep that I have played throughout my career. Its something that I find easier to play than hitting down the ground.”

“The other guys may find hitting down the ground easier. Its important to have different game plans for different conditions and try and stick to that,” the 25-year-old said.

Under pressure

An under pressure India will face their stiffest test in recent times when they try to bounce back in the three-match ODI series against a refreshed New Zealand in the must-win second game in Pune today.

It is not often that India find themselves in a ‘save the series situation’ at home, having won the last six in their backyard. The last time India lost back-to-back ODIs at home was in 2013. So it has clearly been a while.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.