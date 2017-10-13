India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI, live updates: Bhuvi, Bumrah put NZ on the backfoot
Kohli’s team haven’t lost back-to-back matches in a bilateral series since 2013. Will they keep the streak going?
Over 10: NZ 35/3 (Taylor 6, Latham 4)
Steady over again by Bumrah. This has been a wonderful 10 overs for India. The two fast bowlers have done everything that their skipper could have asked for.
Over 9: NZ 31/3 (Taylor 2, Latham 4)
One lovely cover drive for four shows that Latham is feeling pretty good about his game but the average score here is 327. NZ need another big partnership from these two.
Over 8: NZ 27/3 (Taylor 2)
Bumrah’s second maiden of the match. This has been brilliant bowling by both of India’s seamers.
Over 7: NZ 27/3 (Taylor 2)
WICKET! The knuckle ball does the trick. It completely deceives Munro. Takes the inside edge, and goes onto the stumps off the pads. After three overs, NZ were 21/1. India have completely turned this around. Superb bowling.
C Munro b Kumar 10 (17b 0x4 1x6)
Over 5.3: NZ 25/2 (Munro 9)
WICKET! Williamson gone now. First Bhuvi and now Bumrah, India have struck two big blows. The decision was reviewed but the NZ skipper was clearly trapped in front, the ball would have hit the top of the leg-stump.
Williamson lbw b Bumrah 3 (14b 0x4 0x6)
Over 5: NZ 24/1 (Williamson 5, Munro 9)
Another good over by Bhuvi. He is giving nothing away. Williamson will need to play out this spell.
Over 4: NZ 21/1 (Williamson 1, Munro 8)
Kane Williamson is in next. NZ need to bat big and they need their skipper to fire if they are going to do that. A maiden over from Bumrah kept the Kiwi skipper on the backfoot though.
Over 2.4: NZ 20/1 (Munro 8*)
WICKET! Down the wicket and a six over the bowler’s head. Munro showed why he is opening the batting as he clobbered Bhuvi to maximum effect. But a single brough Guptill on strike and the right-arm seamer struck back with a wonderful delivery. It was just outside the off-stump and moving away. Guptill played at it and go the edge back to the keeper. Easy does it.
Guptill c Dhoni b Kumar 11 (9b 2x4 0x6)
Over 2: NZ 13/0 (Guptill 11, Munro 1)
Two fours in the Bumrah over show just good this pitch is for batting. Guptill just standing tall and hitting through the line. It is the kind of pitch he enjoys and one that the Indian batsmen would enjoy too.
Over 1: NZ 2/0 (Guptill 1, Munro 1)
Good solid over by Bhuvi to start things off. Just one run off it. With Axar Patel back in the lineup, India have shown that they have given Latham’s sweep shot a fair bit of thought. But a good
TOSS
New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bat first. Kane Williamson wants to put some runs on the board first up.
“It’s going to be a tough encounter as it always is against India,” said Williamson.
Kohli says India wanted to chase so no harm done.
“It looks like a good wicket,” says the Indian skipper. “It tends to play better in the evenings.”
Only one change for India: Axar Patel comes into the squad in place of Kuldeep. No change in the NZ lineup.
NZ XI: Guptill, Munro, Williamson(c), Taylor, Latham(w), Nicholls, de Grandhomme, Santner, Milne, Southee, Boult.
Ind XI: Rohit, Shikhar, Virat (C), Kedar, Dinesh, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik, Axar, Bhuvi, Yuzi, Bumrah.
Pitch controversy
The second One-Day International between India and New Zealand in Pune was caught up in a controversy hours before its start after a sting operation conducted by television channel India Today showed the curator Pandurang Salgaoncar interacting with reporters posing as bookies.
Salgaoncar was suspended with immediate effect soon after the news broke out. Ramesh Mhamunkar will replace him as the chief curator.
It was decided that the match will go ahead as scheduled after the pitch was inspected by another curator.
Read the full story HERE.
Sweep them away
Tom Latham isn’t going to change his game plan.
“Everybody is different in the way they play spin in different conditions. I think the Indians play the different way, they are used to these conditions and they have got their game,” said Latham. “One thing that comes to me is sweep that I have played throughout my career. Its something that I find easier to play than hitting down the ground.”
“The other guys may find hitting down the ground easier. Its important to have different game plans for different conditions and try and stick to that,” the 25-year-old said.
Under pressure
An under pressure India will face their stiffest test in recent times when they try to bounce back in the three-match ODI series against a refreshed New Zealand in the must-win second game in Pune today.
It is not often that India find themselves in a ‘save the series situation’ at home, having won the last six in their backyard. The last time India lost back-to-back ODIs at home was in 2013. So it has clearly been a while.