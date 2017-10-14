New Zealand in India

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI, live updates: Guptill, Munro get going

Kohli’s team haven’t lost back-to-back matches in a bilateral series since 2013. Will they keep the streak going?

BCCI/Sportzpics

Over 2: NZ 13/0 (Guptill 11, Munro 1)

Two fours in the Bumrah over show just good this pitch is for batting. Guptill just standing tall and hitting through the line. It is the kind of pitch he enjoys and one that the Indian batsmen would enjoy too.

Over 1: NZ 2/0 (Guptill 1, Munro 1)

Good solid over by Bhuvi to start things off. Just one run off it. With Axar Patel back in the lineup, India have shown that they have given Latham’s sweep shot a fair bit of thought. But a good

TOSS

New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bat first. Kane Williamson wants to put some runs on the board first up.

“It’s going to be a tough encounter as it always is against India,” said Williamson.

Kohli says India wanted to chase so no harm done.

“It looks like a good wicket,” says the Indian skipper. “It tends to play better in the evenings.”

Only one change for India: Axar Patel comes into the squad in place of Kuldeep. No change in the NZ lineup.

NZ XI: Guptill, Munro, Williamson(c), Taylor, Latham(w), Nicholls, de Grandhomme, Santner, Milne, Southee, Boult.

Ind XI: Rohit, Shikhar, Virat (C), Kedar, Dinesh, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik, Axar, Bhuvi, Yuzi, Bumrah.

Pitch controversy

The second One-Day International between India and New Zealand in Pune was caught up in a controversy hours before its start after a sting operation conducted by television channel India Today showed the curator Pandurang Salgaoncar interacting with reporters posing as bookies.

Salgaoncar was suspended with immediate effect soon after the news broke out. Ramesh Mhamunkar will replace him as the chief curator.

It was decided that the match will go ahead as scheduled after the pitch was inspected by another curator.

Read the full story HERE.

Sweep them away

Tom Latham isn’t going to change his game plan.

“Everybody is different in the way they play spin in different conditions. I think the Indians play the different way, they are used to these conditions and they have got their game,” said Latham. “One thing that comes to me is sweep that I have played throughout my career. Its something that I find easier to play than hitting down the ground.”

“The other guys may find hitting down the ground easier. Its important to have different game plans for different conditions and try and stick to that,” the 25-year-old said.

Under pressure

An under pressure India will face their stiffest test in recent times when they try to bounce back in the three-match ODI series against a refreshed New Zealand in the must-win second game in Pune today.

It is not often that India find themselves in a ‘save the series situation’ at home, having won the last six in their backyard. The last time India lost back-to-back ODIs at home was in 2013. So it has clearly been a while.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
