indian cricket

‘Too much U-19 cricket is dangerous’: Dravid says age-group matches serve limited purpose

This unusual approach is evidently bearing fruit as is seen with 17-year-old Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw.

by 
PTI

There have been several changes in the Indian cricket set-up since Rahul Dravid took over as coach of the national junior and ‘A’ teams. But perhaps one of the most significant ones is the focus on limiting age-group cricket.

Players are now barred from playing in more than one Under-19 World Cup and someone like Prithvi Shaw was consciously left out of the U-19 Asia Cup squad to concentrate on First-Class cricket for Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

“One of the things I realised when I took over the U-19 team was people stay on and play too much of Under-19, which is dangerous,” the former India captain said on the sidelines of a FICCI event on Tuesday.

“So we took the decision of not allowing any player to play two U-19 World Cups. This meant five of the players from the last World Cup, who are eligible for the coming one in January, won’t be playing,” he was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

The unusual approach is evidently bearing fruit, with Shaw scoring a solid century against Tamil Nadu on the very day these comments were made.

“Guys like Washington Sundar, Zeeshan Ansari, Mahipal Lomror, and Armaan Jaffer have all been picked in their first-class sides,” Dravid said, according to Cricbuzz. “That is a positive for me. Even the state associations are looking ahead. They are not forcing them to play U-19 cricket.

“Age-group cricket has a purpose to solve but it’s limited. Then on they have to go and play men’s cricket. That’s what we decided with Prithvi as well,” he added.

However, Dravid also batted for Under-23 cricket, which is increasingly being considered redundant. “I don’t think it will ever be redundant completely,” he said, according to The Hindu. “Yes, the quality of cricket might not always be great but it still provides an opportunity for players.

“It’s hard to make it to the state teams at the Under-19 level. Not everyone can play for India and not everyone can make the state team immediately after Under-19. U-23 gives you a platform to push your case. It’s an important bridge.”

With India A having provided the national team with a steady supply chain of quality players such as Karun Nair and Kuldeep Yadav, Dravid’s methods have proven to be successful and augurs well for the future of Indian cricket.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.