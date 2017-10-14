ISSF World Cup Finals: India’s medal tally static as Ravi Kumar finishes 8th in 10m air rifle event

Ravi Kumar finished at the bottom of the heap in a high-scoring 10m air rifle final as hosts India’s medal count remained static at one gold in the ISSF World Cup Finals in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Competing in his first World Cup Final, Kumar shot 123.4 in the eight-man event before becoming the first to be eliminated in the third series on the second day of the competition.

On Day 1, Jitu Rai and Heena Sidhu combined to give India gold in 10m mixed air pistol event at the prestigious annual event of the International Shooting Sport Federation, being organised at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges.

With 623.9, Kumar managed a fifth-place finish in the qualification.

The 2014 Incheon Asian Games team bronze medallist started the final with a 10.5 and followed that up with a 10.3. A 10.2 in the third shot of the first series kept him in fray, but a very low 9.2 in the following shot pulled him to the last place, from where he could never stage a fightback.

He produced quite a few high 10s in the next two series, including a 10.8 and two 10.6s, but they were not enough to see him through to a better finish.

Hungary’s Peni clinches gold

Twenty-year-old Istvan Peni of Hungary clinched gold with 249.8, equalling the junior world record in the process, while Belarus’ Vitali Bubnovich won the silver with a score of 249.5 in the final.

Peter Sidi, a Hungarian shooting legend and a man the likes of Peni looks up to, bagged the bronze – his seventh air rifle medal in World Cup Final – with 228.5.

Serbia’s Milutin Stefanovic fought gamely before finishing fourth with 207.6.

“I am very disappointed with this performance. That one nine let me down and I could not come back. I have been practicing hard for this and that is what I am disappointed. I am now looking forward to the Commonwealth Shooting Championships (in Gold Coast, Australia),” said the 27-year- old Kumar.

In the day’s other event, France’s Celine Goberville bagged the gold medal in women’s 10m air pistol with 240.9, Yuemei Lin of China won the silver with 237.0 and Mengxue Zhang, also a Chinese and reigning Olympic champion, finished with the bronze after scoring 218.7.

There was no Indian interest in this event.

Anna Korakaki of Greece, a bronze winner in this event at the Rio Games last year, missed out on a podium finish here and was placed fifth with 177.5. Mexico’s Alejandra Zavala Vazquez was fourth with 198.7.

‘Valuable tips from Bindra, Narang helped’

Kumar expressed his disappointment, but he knows he can look forward to a bright future being mentored by people like Bindra, an Olympic champion, and London Games bronze winner Narang.

“I am just a beginner. When I am in any sort of trouble I take their help from technical aspects of the sport to the mental side they have been very helpful all the time,” Kumar, who along with the likes of Deepak Kumar, are trying to fill illustrious boots, said.

The Air Force shooter from Meerut has reached two of the three finals of the World Cups New Delhi and Munich – he competed this year, finishing eighth and fifth respectively. In Munich, he also shot a personal best of 629.1 in qualification.

Asked about areas that still need improvements, he mentioned finals.

“That is one area the finals I believe I need to work on.”

The opportunity to make amends would come when he takes to the range at Gold Coast in the upcoming Commonwealth Championships.

“I am not happy with my performance but in the Commonwealth Championships, I will look to put up a better performance.

“There has been good training, but don’t know what happened today. It was not my day I would like to believe. All the shooters were very good, so it was a great experience for me ahead of the upcoming events.”

Kumar had teamed up with Bindra and Narang, winners of many medals in top international competitions, to win team bronze at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games.