indian sport

ISSF World Cup Finals: India’s medal tally static as Ravi Kumar finishes 8th in 10m air rifle event

Competing in his first World Cup Final, Kumar shot 123.4 in the eight-man event before becoming the first to be eliminated in the third series.

by 
Screengrab

Ravi Kumar finished at the bottom of the heap in a high-scoring 10m air rifle final as hosts India’s medal count remained static at one gold in the ISSF World Cup Finals in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Competing in his first World Cup Final, Kumar shot 123.4 in the eight-man event before becoming the first to be eliminated in the third series on the second day of the competition.

On Day 1, Jitu Rai and Heena Sidhu combined to give India gold in 10m mixed air pistol event at the prestigious annual event of the International Shooting Sport Federation, being organised at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges.

With 623.9, Kumar managed a fifth-place finish in the qualification.

The 2014 Incheon Asian Games team bronze medallist started the final with a 10.5 and followed that up with a 10.3. A 10.2 in the third shot of the first series kept him in fray, but a very low 9.2 in the following shot pulled him to the last place, from where he could never stage a fightback.

He produced quite a few high 10s in the next two series, including a 10.8 and two 10.6s, but they were not enough to see him through to a better finish.

Hungary’s Peni clinches gold

Twenty-year-old Istvan Peni of Hungary clinched gold with 249.8, equalling the junior world record in the process, while Belarus’ Vitali Bubnovich won the silver with a score of 249.5 in the final.

Peter Sidi, a Hungarian shooting legend and a man the likes of Peni looks up to, bagged the bronze – his seventh air rifle medal in World Cup Final – with 228.5.

Serbia’s Milutin Stefanovic fought gamely before finishing fourth with 207.6.

“I am very disappointed with this performance. That one nine let me down and I could not come back. I have been practicing hard for this and that is what I am disappointed. I am now looking forward to the Commonwealth Shooting Championships (in Gold Coast, Australia),” said the 27-year- old Kumar.

In the day’s other event, France’s Celine Goberville bagged the gold medal in women’s 10m air pistol with 240.9, Yuemei Lin of China won the silver with 237.0 and Mengxue Zhang, also a Chinese and reigning Olympic champion, finished with the bronze after scoring 218.7.

There was no Indian interest in this event.

Anna Korakaki of Greece, a bronze winner in this event at the Rio Games last year, missed out on a podium finish here and was placed fifth with 177.5. Mexico’s Alejandra Zavala Vazquez was fourth with 198.7.

‘Valuable tips from Bindra, Narang helped’

Kumar expressed his disappointment, but he knows he can look forward to a bright future being mentored by people like Bindra, an Olympic champion, and London Games bronze winner Narang.

“I am just a beginner. When I am in any sort of trouble I take their help from technical aspects of the sport to the mental side they have been very helpful all the time,” Kumar, who along with the likes of Deepak Kumar, are trying to fill illustrious boots, said.

The Air Force shooter from Meerut has reached two of the three finals of the World Cups New Delhi and Munich – he competed this year, finishing eighth and fifth respectively. In Munich, he also shot a personal best of 629.1 in qualification.

Asked about areas that still need improvements, he mentioned finals.

“That is one area the finals I believe I need to work on.”

The opportunity to make amends would come when he takes to the range at Gold Coast in the upcoming Commonwealth Championships.

“I am not happy with my performance but in the Commonwealth Championships, I will look to put up a better performance.

“There has been good training, but don’t know what happened today. It was not my day I would like to believe. All the shooters were very good, so it was a great experience for me ahead of the upcoming events.”

Kumar had teamed up with Bindra and Narang, winners of many medals in top international competitions, to win team bronze at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The pioneering technologies that will govern the future of television

Home entertainment systems are set to get even more immersive.

Immersive experience is the core idea that ties together the next generation of cinematic technologies. Cutting edge technologies are now getting integrated into today’s home entertainment systems and challenging the limits of cinematic immersion previously achievable in a home setting. Here’s what you should know about the next generation of TVs that will grace your home.

OLED Technology – the new visual innovation in TVs

From the humble, grainy pictures of cathode ray tube TVs to the relatively clarity of LED and LCD displays, TVs have come a long way in improving picture quality over the years. The logical next step in this evolution is OLED displays, a technology that some of the best smartphones have adopted. While LED and LCD TVs make use of a backlight to illuminate their pixels, in OLED displays the pixels themselves emit light. To showcase darkest shades in a scene, the relevant OLED pixels simply don’t light up, creating a shade darker than has ever been possible on backlighted display. This pixel-by-pixel control of brightness across the screen produces an incomparable contrast, making each colour and shade stand out clearly. OLED displays show a contrast ratio considerably higher than that of LED and LCD displays. An OLED display would realise its full potential when supplemented with HDR, which is crucial for highlighting rich gradient and more visual details. The OLED-HDR combo is particularly advantageous as video content is increasingly being produced in the HDR format.

Dolby Atmos – the sound system for an immersive experience

A home entertainment system equipped with a great acoustic system can really augment your viewing experience far beyond what you’re used to. An exciting new development in acoustics is the Dolby Atmos technology, which can direct sound in 3D space. With dialogue, music and background score moving all around and even above you, you’ll feel like you’re inside the action! The clarity and depth of Dolby Atmos lends a sense of richness to even the quieter scenes.

The complete package

OLED technology provides an additional aesthetic benefit. As the backlight is done away with completely, the TV gets even more sleek, so you can immerse yourself even more completely in an intense scene.

LG OLED TV 4K is the perfect example of how the marriage of these technologies can catapult your cinematic experience to another level. It brings the latest visual innovations together to the screen – OLED, 4K and Active HDR with Dolby Vision. Be assured of intense highlights, vivid colours and deeper blacks. It also comes with Dolby Atmos and object-based sound for a smoother 360° surround sound experience.

The LG OLED TV’s smart webOS lets you fully personalise your TV by letting you save your most watched channels and content apps. Missed a detail? Use the Magic Zoom feature to zoom in on the tiniest details of your favourite programs. You can now watch TV shows and movies shot in 4K resolution (Narcos, Mad Max: Fury Road, House of cards and more!) as they were meant to be watched, in all their detailed, heart-thumping glory. And as 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos increasingly become the preferred standard in filmmaking, TVs like LG OLED TV that support these technologies are becoming the future cinephiles can look forward to. Watch the video below for a glimpse of the grandeur of LG OLED TV.

Play

To know more about what makes LG OLED TV the “King Of TV”, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LG and not by the Scroll editorial team.