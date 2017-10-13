Ranji Trophy round-up: Hanuma Vihari’s triple ton puts Andhra in command against Odisha

Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari smashed his first triple-hundred as he helped his side declare on 584/5 on Day 2 of their Group C encounter against Odisha on Wednesday.

Resuming on 278/2, Vihari led Andhra’s charge with an unbeaten 302. Odisha were left frustrated as the 24-year-old pieced together a 208-run stand with Ricky Bhui (100).

Vihari was at the crease for 456 balls and smashed 29 fours and two sixes, adding 159 runs to his overnight score.

This was his 13th first-class ton. Vihari is in fine form off late and had scored 150 in Andhra’s previous game against Baroda.

Odisha finally got a wicket after toiling in the field for nearly 44 overs. Bhui departed after completing his fourth first-class ton. D Ravi teja too came and went, but Vihari stayed put in the middle.

In reply, Odisha were handed an early blow as opener Natraj Behera perished in the fourth over. They went into stumps at 32/1.

Brief scores (Group C):

Mumbai 374 in 103.1 overs (Prithvi Shaw 123, Vijay Shankar 4/52, R Ashwin 3/78) vs Tamil Nadu 239/5 in 65 overs (B Indrajith 105*, MS Washington Sundar 69, Vijay Gohil 2/58).

Andhra 584/4 declared in 166 overs (G Hanuma Vihari 302*, DB Prashanth Kumar 127, Ricky Bhui 100) vs Odisha 32/1 in 12 overs.

Tripura 205 in 64.2 overs (BB Ghosh 65, Gurinder Singh 57, Ishwar Pandey 3/40, Ankit Sharma 3/61) vs Madhya Pradesh 201/7 in 66 overs (Rajat Patidar 79, Harpreet Singh Bhatia 70, MB Mura Singh 2/14).

Ton-up Jaggi props up Jharkhand against Haryana

Ishank Jaggi (127) cracked a superb century to power Jharkhand to 311/6 in their first innings against Haryana on the second day of their group B encounter.

Jaggi and Ishan Kishan (83) forged a 190-run partnership for the fifth wicket to resurrect Jharkhand’s first innings after they were reduced to 60/4 in reply to Haryana’s 208.

Seamers Ajit Chahal (2/68) and Ashish Hooda (2/69) took two wickets each after Jharkhand resumed their innings at an overnight 14/0.

At stumps, Shahbaz Nadeem (21) was giving company to Jaggi with Jharkhand leading by 103 runs.

Brief Scores (Group B):

Haryana 208 vs Jharkhand 311/6 in 91 overs (IR Jaggi 127*, Ishan Kishan 83; A Hooda 2/69).

Kerala 335 (Sachin Baby 78; MK Lomror 4/51) vs Rajasthan 134/6 (D Yagnik 62; Jalaj Saxena 6/46).

Jammu and Kashmir 261 vs Gujarat 276/4 in 100 overs (Manpreet Juneja 66*, Priyank Panchal 61).

Gurkeerat hits ton as Punjab amass 635

All-rounder Gurkeerat Mann on Wednesday scored a century to capitalise on the platform laid by captain Jiwanjot Singh and Anmolpreet Singh, as Punjab amassed 635 in their first innings in their Group D match against Goa.

Overnight batsmen – captain Jiwanjot and Anmolpreet – got out early, but Gurkeerat (114) took the charge from where the two left.

Resuming on 215, Jiwanjot was dismissed for 238 after facing 293 balls that included 30 boundaries and a six, while Anmolpreet added 10 runs to his overnight score before getting out for 161-ball 113, studded with 13 fours and two sixes.

Jiwanjot and Anmolpreet added 260 runs for the third wicket.

Even after the two were back in the dressing room, Gurkeerat continued to punish the helpless Goan bowlers who failed to get the breakthroughs on the second day also.

Gurkeerat’s 114-run innings came off 129 deliveries, with the help 14 fours and two sixes. He also put on 105-run stand for the sixth wicket with Taruwar Kohli (28).

Shadab Jakati was the pick of the Goan bowlers with figures of 5/165.

At stumps on Day 2, Goa were at 94/1 with captain Sagun Kamat batting on 32 and Swapnil Asnodkar unbeaten on 28. Goa still trail Punjab by 541 runs with nine wickets in hand.

Brief scores (Group D):

Punjab 635 in 148.5 overs (Jiwanjot Singh 238, Gurkeerat Mann 114, Anmolpreet Singh 113, Shadab Jakati 5/165) vs Goa 94/1.

Himachal Pradesh 364 in 116.3 overs (Nikhil Gangta 130, Ankush Bains 68; Vikas Yadav 5/91) vs Services 153/6 in 61 overs (Navneet Singh 49; Akash Vasisht 4/48).

Chhattisgarh 489 in 163.2 overs (Amandeep Khare 210, Ashutosh Singh 113; Umesh Yadav 3/87) vs Vidarbha 31/1.

Gopal’s fifer hands Karnataka 1st innings lead

Leg-break bowler Shreyas Gopal registered his best first-class figures to help Karnataka bundle out Hyderabad for 136 and take the all-important first innings lead in a Group A match.

Gopal registered impressive figures of 5/17 while off- spinner Krishnappa Gowtham picked up three wickets for 56, as Karnataka bowled out Hyderabad in 64.4 overs in reply to their first innings total of 183.

Wicket-keeper Kolla Sumanth top-scored for Hyderabad with a patient 68 off 150 balls.

Karnataka were 127/4 from 49 overs in their second innings at stumps on the second day of the game.

Karun Nair was batting on 37 and giving him company was Stuart Binny on 26. Left-arm orthodox bowler Mehdi Hasan (4/54) picked up all the four wickets for Hyderabad.

Karnataka now lead 174 runs with six wickets in hand.

Brief Scores (Group A):

Karnataka 183 & 127/4 in 49 overs (Karun Nair 37*, Stuart Binny 26*; Mehdi Hasan 4/54) vs Hyderabad 136 in 64.4 overs (Kolla Sumanth 68; Shreyas Gopal 5/17).

Assam 244 in 93.2 overs (Tarjinder Singh 43, Deepak Bansal 4/61, Anureet Singh 3/81, Amit Mishra 3/56) vs Railways 224/2 in 81 overs (Shivakant Shukla 86, Saurabh Wakaskar 80; Pritam Das 1/33).

Maharashtra 312 (Ankit Bawne 119, Ruturaj Gaikwad 63, Rohit Motwani 62; Saurabh Kumar 7/110) vs Uttar Pradesh 232/7 in 68 overs (Almas Shaukat 63, Shivam Chaudhary 54; Chirag Khurana 4/38).

With inputs from PTI