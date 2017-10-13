2017 U17 World Cup

Fifa U-17 World Cup: Manchester City and England have a future star in Phil Foden

The 17-year-old had a hand in two goals in the semi-final, playing the penultimate passes that sliced Brazil open.

by 
Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS

“I don’t want to talk about individual performances. But to score a hat-trick in the quarter-finals and semi-finals of a World Cup is a special achievement.”

Steve Cooper, head coach of the England Under-17s, was fielding questions on Rhian Brewster. Everyone wanted to know the secret to Brewster’s lethal goal-streak. Brewster might have scored all of England’s three goals but the man who ran the show was the No 7, Phil Foden.

The 17-year-old Manchester City midfielder may have scored only one goal in India but that should not deter from the fact that he has been pivotal in driving England’s attack from the midfield.

The biggest compliment that social media commentators paid to Foden was that he was distinctly “un-English” in his playing style, passing with an intent to hurt and that he would not have looked out of place in a South American team. The best of the lot? Foden was termed the “English David Silva”.

Quite often, youngsters at the Under-17 and senior World Cups have flattered to deceive but Cesc Fabregas, Toni Kroos, Gianluigi Buffon and Neymar have all proven to be exceptions.

Foden may not end up among those pantheon of greats, but when a 17-year-old leaves Pep Guardiola “speechless” on his first-team debut in a defeat against their bitter rivals, who are you and me to argue about the realisation of this kid’s talent?

If you want further proof that Foden is the real deal, look no further than England’s third goal against Brazil. The No 7 recovered the ball in midfield, turned beautifully, evading two challenges, and drew three Brazil players in, before releasing it to substitute Emile Smith-Rowe on the wing, who put it on a plate for Brewster.

When the City youngster had picked up the ball, it was no more than possession in the midfield. By the time he was finished, Brazil’s goal was gaping and the opponents had been punished.

His ability to turn in small spaces, hang on to the ball and release it at the right moment makes him very efficient and tidy in possession. The simplest things are often the hardest but Foden makes a mockery of these menial tasks.

Against Brazil, Foden was omnipresent in midfield, retrieving balls, recycling possession, picking players out and playing the killer pass. To do it on City’s training ground or at St George’s Park, the English team’s base, would have been delightful. To do it in a World Cup semi-final against Brazil with 63,000-plus backing them was him rising to the occasion.

Indeed, every player in the English team must be praised for producing a mature performance beyond their years. “For the first 30 minutes, Brazil had more of the ball than I would have liked,” Cooper said. “But the boys tweaked stuff on the pitch, they changed their positioning. The fact that they shut Brazil out in the second half is down to them.”

Foden came off to rapturous applause after Cooper decided to replace him with Nya Kirby in the 87th minute, as a partisan Kolkata crowd supporting Brazil recognised the English youngster’s contribution to his team’s success. England face Spain in an all-European affair in the final on Saturday, where Foden will have one last chance to bedazzle suitors and club management alike.

After letting Jadon Sancho move to Borussia Dortmund, one can bet that Guardiola and the City hierarchy would not want to let Foden slip through their grasp.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.