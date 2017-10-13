10 scorers, 4 hat-tricks: Indian junior hockey team demolish USA 22-0 in Sultan of Johor Cup

India’s junior hockey team destroyed a weak United States of America (USA) team 22-0 to register their third straight win in Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia on Wednesday.
For India, 10 players registered their name on the scoreboard. Dilpreeet Singh, Maninder Singh, Harmanjit Singh, Pratap Lakra, Vishal Antil, Rabichandra Moirangthem, Abhishek Raushan Kumar, Vivek Prasad and Shilanand Lakra scored for India. A total of four hat-tricks were registered in the match.
Harmanjeet was the top scorer among the Indian colts as he registered five goals to his name, followed by Abhishek who netted four goals, while Vishal and Dilpreet registered hat-tricks. Maninder struck twice and Pratap, Rabichandra Moirangthem, Raushan Kumar, Shilanand and Vivek scored one goal apiece.
India had earlier beaten Malaysia 2-1 and beat Japan 3-2 in the tournament. They next face Australia on Thursday and will meet Great Britain in their final league match on Saturday.
USA had earlier conceded a total of 30 goals in their first two games where Australia beat them 19-0 and Great Britain 11-0.
Goal-scorers for India:
Harmanjit Singh (25’, 26’, 40’, 45’, 52’), Abhishek (28’, 37’, 38’, 45’), Vishal Antil (2’, 30’, 44’), Dilpreet Singh (3’, 54’, 59’), Maninder Singh (42’, 43’), Pratap Lakra (2’), Rabichandra Moirangthem (7’), Raushan Kumar (37’), Shilanand Lakra (47’) and Vivek Prasad (48’)