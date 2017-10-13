Saina Nehwal, Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy progress to second round of French Superseries

Saina Nehwal, B Sai Praneeth and HS Prannoy all won their first-round matches at the French Open Superseries on Wednesday, while P Kashyap crashed out at the first hurdle.
Nehwal needed 50 minutes to beat Denmark’s Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt 21-14, 11-21, 21-10, while Prannoy defeated Denmark Open finalist Lee Hyun Il 21-15, 21-17 in 43 minutes.
Sai Praneeth didn’t have it as easy, with Thailand’s Khosit Phetpradab stretching the Indian to three games. Sai Praneeth won the first game 21-13, before Phetpradab edged the second 23-21. The third game was tight as well, as Sai Praneeth nicked it 21-19 to progress.
Kashyap was also taken to three games by Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting, although he ended up on the losing side. Kashyap won the first game 23-21 before going on to lose the next two 21-18 and 21-17.
India’s women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy also made it to round two after beating England’s Victoria Williams and Jenny Moore 21-12, 21-12 in just 24 minutes.
Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology
Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.
“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.
Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.
That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.
— Ruchir.
Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.
As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.
Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.
It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.