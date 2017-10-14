TENNIS

Swiss Indoors: Juan Martin del Potro makes winning start, Goffin, Bautista Agut advance

The fourth seed outlasted Portugal’s Joao Sousa 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 to move closer to a qualifying spot in the year-end ATP Finals.

by 
Twitter/@livetennis

Fourth seed Juan Martin del Potro started his bid for a third Swiss Indoors title on Wednesday by outlasting Portugal’s Joao Sousa 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.

The injury-plagued Argentinian lifted the Basel trophy in 2012 and 2013 - beating home favourite and eight-time winner Roger Federer in both of those finals.

Del Potro, who only started his 2017 season in late February after his latest wrist injury, is making a late charge for a spot at next month’s ATP Finals in London after winning the Stockholm Open last weekend.

If Pablo Carreno Busta loses his second-round match in Vienna on Friday against Del Potro’s fellow Argentine Diego Schwartzman, the South American would move into the eighth and final qualifying spot for the year-end tournament.

Third seed David Goffin, who stands provisional eighth in the race to London, kept his hopes alive by beating Korean Chung Hyeon 6-4, 6-1.

Del Potro wasted no time in getting on top of the 60th-ranked Sousa, winning the first six points and breaking three times en route to the opening set.

Sousa was much-improved in the second as he started a comeback, finally breaking Del Potro before serving out the set to force a decider.

In the third, Del Potro again found his lethal form, cruising to the victory by firing a trademark forehand winner on his second match point.

He next faces Julien Benneteau of France, who saw off American Donald Young 6-4, 6-2.

“Tomorrow I need to play better for sure if I want to stay here longer,” said world number 19 Del Potro. “But after all of my wrist problems, this is good for me.

“I have to manage my body after all of my matches. But over the last few weeks I feel I have the power to play a lot.

“I have a tough match against Benneteau. But I really want to play Federer again in his hometown, that is always a great moment for me.

“Against Benneteau, I need to return well, serve better, hit my forehand hard and keep the ball in the court - all that will give me a chance to win.”

French seventh seed Adrian Mannarino beat Belgian Ruben Bemelmans 7-6 (7/0), 4-6, 6-1, while Croatian Borna Coric rallied to overcome Swiss Henri Laaksonen 6-7 (8/10), 6-1, 6-3.

Hungarian Marton Fucsovics beat Jared Donaldson, 6-0, 6-1.

In the second round, sixth seed Roberto Bautista Agut completed a hat-trick of American defeats by putting out Ryan Harrison 6-3, 7-6 (7/1), but number five seed Jack Sock beat Robin Haase 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The pioneering technologies that will govern the future of television

Home entertainment systems are set to get even more immersive.

Immersive experience is the core idea that ties together the next generation of cinematic technologies. Cutting edge technologies are now getting integrated into today’s home entertainment systems and challenging the limits of cinematic immersion previously achievable in a home setting. Here’s what you should know about the next generation of TVs that will grace your home.

OLED Technology – the new visual innovation in TVs

From the humble, grainy pictures of cathode ray tube TVs to the relatively clarity of LED and LCD displays, TVs have come a long way in improving picture quality over the years. The logical next step in this evolution is OLED displays, a technology that some of the best smartphones have adopted. While LED and LCD TVs make use of a backlight to illuminate their pixels, in OLED displays the pixels themselves emit light. To showcase darkest shades in a scene, the relevant OLED pixels simply don’t light up, creating a shade darker than has ever been possible on backlighted display. This pixel-by-pixel control of brightness across the screen produces an incomparable contrast, making each colour and shade stand out clearly. OLED displays show a contrast ratio considerably higher than that of LED and LCD displays. An OLED display would realise its full potential when supplemented with HDR, which is crucial for highlighting rich gradient and more visual details. The OLED-HDR combo is particularly advantageous as video content is increasingly being produced in the HDR format.

Dolby Atmos – the sound system for an immersive experience

A home entertainment system equipped with a great acoustic system can really augment your viewing experience far beyond what you’re used to. An exciting new development in acoustics is the Dolby Atmos technology, which can direct sound in 3D space. With dialogue, music and background score moving all around and even above you, you’ll feel like you’re inside the action! The clarity and depth of Dolby Atmos lends a sense of richness to even the quieter scenes.

The complete package

OLED technology provides an additional aesthetic benefit. As the backlight is done away with completely, the TV gets even more sleek, so you can immerse yourself even more completely in an intense scene.

LG OLED TV 4K is the perfect example of how the marriage of these technologies can catapult your cinematic experience to another level. It brings the latest visual innovations together to the screen – OLED, 4K and Active HDR with Dolby Vision. Be assured of intense highlights, vivid colours and deeper blacks. It also comes with Dolby Atmos and object-based sound for a smoother 360° surround sound experience.

The LG OLED TV’s smart webOS lets you fully personalise your TV by letting you save your most watched channels and content apps. Missed a detail? Use the Magic Zoom feature to zoom in on the tiniest details of your favourite programs. You can now watch TV shows and movies shot in 4K resolution (Narcos, Mad Max: Fury Road, House of cards and more!) as they were meant to be watched, in all their detailed, heart-thumping glory. And as 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos increasingly become the preferred standard in filmmaking, TVs like LG OLED TV that support these technologies are becoming the future cinephiles can look forward to. Watch the video below for a glimpse of the grandeur of LG OLED TV.

Play

To know more about what makes LG OLED TV the “King Of TV”, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LG and not by the Scroll editorial team.