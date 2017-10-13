Indian Tennis

Indian tennis round-up: Bopanna, Sharan, Jeevan make it a positive day for doubles players

The third seeded all-Indian pair of Leander Paes and Purav Raja were stunned at the Arena Open in France.

by 
File photo | Francois-Xavier Marit/ AFP

Indian doubles players had a largely positive day on the ATP Challenger circuit on Wednesday.

Here’s a roundup of the results involving Indian tennis players in action.

Erste Bank Open 500

Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas won their first round match at the Erste Bank Open 500 in Vienna Austria. The Indo-Uruguyan duo beat wildcard entrants Philipp Kohlschreiber and Max Mirnyi with a comprehensive margin of 6-2, 6-1.

They will be up against top seeds Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo next. Bopanna is the only Indian player at the ATP 500 tournament.

Match Day!!! Third match on the Next Gen Court. @pablocuevas86 #quarterfinals #veinna #erstebankopen500

A post shared by Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna0403) on

Vietnam Open

At the Ho Chi Minh City Challenger, Sumit Nagal and Nam Hoang Ly went down to Ti Chen and Max Purcell in the first round. In a tight contest, especially in the match tiebreaker, the Indo-Vietnamese pair lost 2-6, 6-2, 7-10. Nagal has already exited the singles draw.

Brest Challenger

Indians had mixed fortunes at the Arena Open in Brest France. The third seeded all-Indian pair of Leander Paes and Purav Raja were stunned by French wildcards Tristan Lamasine and Hugo Nys 6-2, 6-7(8), 3-10 in the quarterfinals. Despite winning the first set, the experienced duo were taken to a tiebreak in the second set and then lost the match tiebreaker by a big margin.

Meanwhile, Divij Sharan’s rich vein of form continued. He and Scott Clayton upset second seeds Roman Jebavy and Adil Shamasdin in straight sets 6-4 7-6(4) to make the quarters. He won a ATP 500 title in Antwerp last week.

Suzhou Challenger

India’s Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan with Indonesian partner Christopher Rungkat, top seeds at the Suzhou Challenger, reached the semifinals. They beat Markus Eriksson and Naoki Nakagawa 6-3, 6-4 in the quarters, after winning 6-3, 6-3 over Duckhee Lee and Hiroki Moriya earlier. They will play Mao-Xin Gong and Ze Zhang next.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.