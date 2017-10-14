Indian tennis round-up: Bopanna, Sharan, Jeevan make it a positive day for doubles players

Indian doubles players had a largely positive day on the ATP Challenger circuit on Wednesday.
Here’s a roundup of the results involving Indian tennis players in action.
Erste Bank Open 500
Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas won their first round match at the Erste Bank Open 500 in Vienna Austria. The Indo-Uruguyan duo beat wildcard entrants Philipp Kohlschreiber and Max Mirnyi with a comprehensive margin of 6-2, 6-1.
They will be up against top seeds Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo next. Bopanna is the only Indian player at the ATP 500 tournament.
Vietnam Open
At the Ho Chi Minh City Challenger, Sumit Nagal and Nam Hoang Ly went down to Ti Chen and Max Purcell in the first round. In a tight contest, especially in the match tiebreaker, the Indo-Vietnamese pair lost 2-6, 6-2, 7-10. Nagal has already exited the singles draw.
Brest Challenger
Indians had mixed fortunes at the Arena Open in Brest France. The third seeded all-Indian pair of Leander Paes and Purav Raja were stunned by French wildcards Tristan Lamasine and Hugo Nys 6-2, 6-7(8), 3-10 in the quarterfinals. Despite winning the first set, the experienced duo were taken to a tiebreak in the second set and then lost the match tiebreaker by a big margin.
Meanwhile, Divij Sharan’s rich vein of form continued. He and Scott Clayton upset second seeds Roman Jebavy and Adil Shamasdin in straight sets 6-4 7-6(4) to make the quarters. He won a ATP 500 title in Antwerp last week.
Suzhou Challenger
India’s Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan with Indonesian partner Christopher Rungkat, top seeds at the Suzhou Challenger, reached the semifinals. They beat Markus Eriksson and Naoki Nakagawa 6-3, 6-4 in the quarters, after winning 6-3, 6-3 over Duckhee Lee and Hiroki Moriya earlier. They will play Mao-Xin Gong and Ze Zhang next.