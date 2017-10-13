New Zealand in India

From knuckle balls to death bowling, Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah talk about their dominant run

The duo’s brilliant opening spell in the second ODI set up the win for India.

by 
AFP

The Indian bowling department has been firing on all cylinders across formats in the past two years. With Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Ravinder Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin grabbing the spotlight in Test cricket, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have been splendid in the shorter format of the game.

In the second one-day game against New Zealand on Wednesday, Kumar and Bumrah were close to their best after a disappointing outing in Mumbai in the first match.

“It was a good performance after the last match. Whatever series we have played in the last six months in India, we have dominated throughout the series. This one is a short three-match series and when you are one down it is difficult for you to comeback so that shows the character of the team. Not just me but as a bowling unit and a batting unit we did really well,” said Kumar in an interaction on BCCI’s website.

“Basic plan today was to bowl wicket to wicket and not to give easy runs. Obviously getting early wickets is always very important for the team so that we can curtail them in the end. That was the basic plan. It worked today. It was good to play the supporting role and contribute to the team’s success,” said Bumrah.

Knuckleball factor

The duo picked up five wickets between them. Bumrah got the prized wicket of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson as well. Going into the match, Kumar stuck to his basics. “I would say that only change I tried to make was to Colin Munro because in the last match he went after us. I had planned a few knuckle balls for him and then bowled a bouncer. That was the only change otherwise I stuck to my basics,” said Kumar.

Kumar setup Munro’s wicket beautifully before knocking his stumps out. Talking about the knuckle ball, Kumar said he started working on it before the Indian Premier League. “I developed it just before the India Premier League (IPL). In India the ball doesn’t swing much and we have two fielders in catching position. Keeping that in mind I tried to develop the knuckle ball. I didn’t know it will be handy in T20 and one-dayers,” said Kumar.

Bumrah developed the slower ball, which he cleverly used during the second one-day game. “I also developed the slower ball in the IPL. You have to have more than one trick to fool the batsmen. I have been using it since a long time. Probably I will use it more in the next matches to come,” said Bumrah.

Deadly death bowling

Bumrah and Kumar have been India’s best death bowlers for a while. Talking about the pressure that comes along with it, the 23-year-old says that execution is the key. “My mindset in the death overs is to have clarity, whichever ball you want to execute set the field according to that and bowl to your field. If you have locked in a ball that you want to bowl, then go ahead and try and execute it. I try to keep things simple so that gives you confidence as well,” said Bumrah.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.