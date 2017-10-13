2017 U17 World Cup

There's enough potential for India to participate in a Fifa World Cup, says Sol Campbell

The former England Arsenal defender backed India to host a Fifa World Cup event.

FIFAcom / Twitter

With the under-17 Fifa World Cup in its final week, India have put up a good show hosting the tournament. Even though the Indian team got knocked out in the group stage, stadiums have seen quite the footfall to watch the other teams battle it out for the coveted trophy, with this edition on course to have most spectators.

With the under-17 World Cup having such impact, former Arsenal and England defender Sol Campbell feels that India have the capability of hosting the senior Fifa World Cup in future.

“Lots of people in India have a connection to football and Fifa have done a fantastic job here in giving them this tournament. I think that in the future, India would definitely be ready to host a Fifa World Cup. We’re obviously in a cricket-dominated country, but it could be done - the support would be there. There are over a billion people here, so I’m also sure that there’s enough potential for India to participate at a World Cup at some point in the future,” said Campbell in an interview with Fifa.com.

With England and Spain set to battle for the under-17 World Cup title in Kolkata on Sunday, Campbell feels that there is not much to choose between the two teams ahead of the fiery all-European clash.

“It will be an even match. Both teams have impressed so far and they already came up against each other at the European U-17 Championship. That game needed a penalty shootout to produce a winner, which shows that they’re evenly matched. Spain can play at a high tempo and they pass the ball confidently. England are very organised and will have to make sure to be “streetwise” in managing the game - that will be the challenge for them. As an Englishman, I’m obviously pleased to see them reach the final. It’s great to see how English youth football is improving,” said Campbell.

Member of the famous Arsenal invincible squad, Campbell was also all praise for the quality of football on show in the event so far.

“The players are only 16, 17 years old, which we shouldn’t forget. I saw a lot of good things in the semi-finals.,” he said. “The games moved quickly from defence to attack and there was often some high pressing to go with that. There’s a lot of energy on show, teams demand to have the ball and place a lot of importance on possession.”

