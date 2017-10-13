Ranji Trophy round-up: Karun Nair smashes ton, TN take the upper hand against Mumbai

The third round of Ranji Trophy matches across the four groups began on Tuesday and here’s a comprehensive round-up of all the action from day three.

Group A : Karun Nair finds form again

Karun Nair returned to form with a patient hundred as Karnataka set a stiff target of 380 for Hyderabad on the third day of their group A encounter.

Courtesy Nair’s 134 off 229 balls with 17 boundaries, Karnataka scored 332 in their second innings ending with an overall lead of 379 runs.

At stumps, Hyderabad were 92 for 2 with Tanmay Agarwal batting on 43. They need another 288 runs on the final day while Karnataka need to take eight wickets.

The day belonged to Nair, who scored his 11th first-class hundred. The century came after a prolonged bad patch that saw him getting dropped from the Indian team and also have modest returns during India A tours.

He used his feet well against spinners to hit boundaries to all parts of the ground and was the last man to be dismissed.

Along with Stuart Binny (72), who got his second half-century of the match, he added 160 runs for the fifth wicket. Binny’s runs came off 144 balls with eight boundaries and a six.

Left-arm spinner Mehdi Hassan was the main wicket-taker for Hyderabad with figures of 5/88.

Brief Scores (group A):

Karnataka 183 & 332 (Karun Nair 134, Stuart Binny 72; Mehdi Hassan 5/88) vs Hyderabad 136 & 92/2 (Tanmay Agarwal 43*).

Assam 244 & 41/7 (Kunal Saikia 16, Anureet Singh 3/18) vs Railways 483/7 (Arindam Ghosh 109, Nitin Bhille 89, Shivakant Shukla 86).

Maharashtra 312 & 256/4 (Rahul Tripathi 91, Ankit Bawne 58) vs Uttar Pradesh 271 (Almas Shaukat 63, Suresh Raina 0, Chirag Khurana 6/53).

Group B: Shahbaz puts Jharkhand in control

Shahbaz Nadeem hit a fifty and snapped up two crucial wickets as Jharkhand posted 425/9d in their first innings and then reduced Haryana to 141/4 to put his side in the driver’s seat on day 3 of a Group ‘B’ encounter.

Shahbaz cracked a 150-ball 70 and then dismissed SG Rohilla and CK Bishnoi – both had scored fifties in the first innings - cheaply to consolidate Jharkhand’s position in the match.

Resuming at Jharkhand’s overnight score of 311/6, Shahbaz (70) added another 30 runs with centurion Ishank Jaggi (135) before the latter was dismissed by Deepak Punia in the 102nd over.

Shahbaz then forged a 66-run stand with Sunny Gupta (37) to take Jharkhand across the 400-mark. Once Shahbaz and next batsman Varun Aaron (8) was stumped by RP Sharma off CK Bishnoi’s bowling, Jharkhand decided to declare at 425 in 133.5 overs after taking a lead of 217 runs.

Haryana had a disastrous start to their second innings with opener Rohilla (0) being sent back to the hut by Shahbaz in only the third ball of the innings. Varun Aaron then dismissed the other opener GA Singh (13) in the eighth over, while Shahbaz returned to get rid of Bishnoi (11) in the ninth over as Haryana slipped to 31/3.

Rajat Paliwal (44) and RM Dagar (64) then stitched 110 runs for the fourth wicket before the latter was removed by Sunny Gupta in the 47th over. At the stumps, Paliwal and RP Sharma (0) were at the crease with Haryana still 76 runs behind Jharkhand’s first innings total.

Brief Scores (group B):

Haryana 1st innings: 208 & 141/4 in 47 overs (RM Dagar 64, Rajat Paliwal 44*; S Nadeem 2/50) vs Jharkhand 1st innings: 425/9d in 133.5 overs (IR Jaggi 135, S Nadeem 70; CK Bishnoi 2/43).

Kerala 1st innings: 335 & 217/2 in 46 overs (Jalaj Saxena 102*, Sanju Samson 72*) vs Rajasthan 1st innings: 243 in 82.3 overs (DH Yagnik 62, TN Dhillon 44; Jalaj Saxena 8/85).

Gujarat 1st innings: 455 in 143 overs (MC Juneja 131, CJ Gandhi 86; Parvez Rasool 4/108) beat Jammu & Kashmir: 261 & 130 in 34.4 overs (R Dayal 29; HP Patel 5/49). Pts - Guj: 7, J&K: 0.

Group C: Yo Mahesh, B Indrajith hand Tamil Nadu lead

Yo Mahesh’s unbeaten 103 while batting at No 9 combined with a superb 152 by B Indrajith saw Tamil Nadu post 450 and grab a vital 76-run lead against Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy Group ‘C’ match in Mumbai on Thursday.

Resuming at the overnight 239/5, the visitors lost R Ashwin (13) and N Jagadeesan (21) in the space of 48 runs. However, Indrajith continued to bat with assurance and was involved in a 52-run partnership with Yo Mahesh as the team continued its pursuit of Mumbai’s score of 374.

The hosts struck a big blow when Indrajith was dismissed after adding 47 runs to his overnight score by Vijay D Gohil to leave Tamil Nadu at 339/8. Yo Mahesh, who was batting on 26, took on the job of pushing the score ahead.

The 29-year-old, recalled to the state side after nearly five years, mixed caution with aggression and struck some meaty blows. Along with the No 10 batsman Rahil S Shah, he added 72 runs, which helped Tamil Nadu go past Mumbai’s 374.

From a point when overhauling the total appeared difficult, the ninth wicket partnership enabled the team gain a 76-run advantage.

Yo Mahesh had brought up his 50 with a big six and reached his maiden first-class ton in 213 balls with a ferocious sweep. His unbeaten knock contained nine boundaries and four sixes. His heroics apart, Shah played a key role for Tamil Nadu by hanging around for 104 balls to make 17.

Gohil was the best bowler for the former champions with figures of 4/129 while Dhawal Kulkarni and Akash Parkar got two wickets each.

Mumbai began its second innings on the wrong foot as first innings centurion Prithvi Shaw was bowled by Vijay Shankar in the third over. However, talented youngster Shreyas Iyer went on the attack from the word go and even hit Ashwin for a big six. He reached his 50 in just 43 balls and in the process made sure that Mumbai wiped off the first innings deficit. Iyer ended the day on 56 not out, which included three fours and five sixes.

Brief scores (group C):

Mumbai 374 & 85/1 in 22 overs vs Tamil Nadu 450 in 142 overs (B Indrajith 152, Yo Mahesh 103*, MS Washington Sundar 69, Vijay Gohil 4/129).

Tripura 205 & 103 in 44 overs (Mihir Hirwani 5/22, Ankit Sharma 4/51) lost to Madhya Pradesh 260 in 80.1 overs (Rajat Patidar 79, Gurinder Singh 4 for 94) and 52/0. Points - MP: 7; Tripura: 0.

Andhra 584/4 declared in 166 overs (G Hanuma Vihari 302*) vs Odisha 294/6 in 102 overs (Govinda Poddar 111, Subhransu Senapati 91, Bhargav Bhatt 3/66).

Brief scores (group D):

Punjab 396/2 vs Goa 246 (SK Kamat 47, Amit Yadav 52*; V Choudhary 3/72, Raghu Sharma 4/50) & 67/2 f/o.

Himachal Pradesh 273/5 & 176/9d (Nikhil Gangta 89*, Ankush Bains 68; Vikas Yadav 3/79) vs Services 215 & 28/1.

Chhattisgarh 246/3 vs Vidarbha 331/6 (Faiz Fazal 125, Wasim Jaffer 50).