New Zealand in India

ICC anti-corruption unit’s senior official reaches Pune, to quiz curator over ‘pitch-fixing’ sting

Steve Richardson, co-ordinator of investigations, will question curator Pandurang Salgaonkar in connection with the sting operation carried out by a TV channel.

by 
INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP

The ICC Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU)‘s co-ordinator of investigations Steve Richardson on Thursday reached Pune to probe the alleged pitch-fixing controversy, involving ousted curator Pandurang Salgaonkar.

In a sting operation, Salgaonkar, a former Maharashtra pacer, was seen talking to two reporters of the India Today news channel, who posed as bookies, and also allowing them access to the match pitch.

“ICC’s top ACSU official Steve Richardson has reached Pune today. Along with Bir Singh (appointed ICC ACU official for the India vs New Zealand series), Richardson will carry out the investigations. He will be talking to Salgaonkar and also the two India Today reporters, who carried out the sting,” a top BCCI official was quoted as saying.

Questioning, not interrogation

Asked if it would be an interrogation, the BCCI official said, “No, it’s just questioning. Interrogation is a strong word. He has been suspended by the BCCI and state association pending enquiry. At this point, he has not been pronounced guilty. The ICC will only take a call once Richardson submits his report,” the official said.

The incident is believed to be on similar lines with what happened with Galle curator Jayananda Warnaweera, who was suspended for three years for breach of the ICC’s anti- corruption code.

It is learnt that the ICC is trying to bring the pitch curators under the anti-corruption education ambit in order to avoid such future incidents. The BCCI will take certain steps with regards to financial benefits for the curators, which may prevent them from even thinking about indulging in corrupt practices.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.