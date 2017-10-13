International Cricket

Hasan Ali, Shoaib Malik power Pakistan to 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka is first T20I

Medium pacer Hasan Ali finished with career best bowling figures 3-23 in 3.3 overs as the visitors were bowled out for a paltry 102.

Medium pacer Hasan Ali finished with career best bowling figures to once again anchor Pakistan’s convincing seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first Twenty20 in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Hasan, who took 14 wickets in Pakistan’s preceding 5-0 whitewash of the one-day series, took 3-23 in 3.3 overs as Pakistan skittled Sri Lanka out for a paltry 102 in 18.3 overs.

Only Seekkuge Prasanna (23*) and debutant Sadeera Samarawickrama (23) put some resistance against a varied Pakistan bowling attack. Pakistan did lose Fakhar Zaman (six), Babar Azam (one) and Ahmed Shehzad (22) but were seen through to the target by Shoaib Malik 42 not out and Mohammad Hafeez 25 not out with 16 balls to spare.

Malik hit four boundaries in his 31-ball knock while Hafeez’s 23-ball innings had three hits to the ropes as the pair added 39 for the unbroken fourth wicket stand. It was again Pakistan’s bowling which led them to victory.

Pakistan now lead the three-match series 1-0.

Sri Lanka lost wickets at regular intervals after looking to build the innings at 51-2 in the ninth over. But they lost their last eight wickets for another 51 runs and were bowled out for their second lowest Twenty20 total against Pakistan. All six Pakistan bowlers took wickets with spinner Mohammad Hafeez (2-10) and pacer Usman Shinwari (2-24) supplementing Hasan to the best effect.

Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed praised his bowling. “The basic aim is to get wickets and that we are doing,” said Ahmed, whose team has now bowled the oppositions all out for the 23rd time – the most by any team in all Twenty20 cricket.

“It was a complete team effort and we are doing everything well,” said Ahmed, who now has ten wins in 12 Twenty20 internationas as captain. Sri Lankan skipper Thisara Perera admitted his team was undone by Pakistan’s superior bowling.

“If we look back we didn’t score runs so we have to put a good total on the board to win, full marks to Pakistan’s bowling which is one of the best in the world at the moment,” said Perera, captaining Sri Lanka for the first time. Sent into bat, Sri Lanka lost Dilshan Munaweera for nought off the third ball of the first over while Dashun Gunathilaka made 11-ball 18 with three boundaries.

Just like in one-day series, Hasan was at his best in taking wickets, removing Sachith Pathirana (4), Isuru Udana (0) and Vikum Sanjaya (4) to improve on his previous best of 3/49 against the West Indies in Dubai last year. Perera made six. It was left to Prasanna to hit two sixes in his run-a-ball 23 to get past 100-mark.

The second match is also in Abu Dhabi on Friday before the teams fly to Lahore for the last match on Sunday.

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

