Sindhu, Srikanth and Satwik-Chirag move to quarter-finals of French Open Superseries

Title-contenders PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the quarter-finals but World Championship bronze medalist Saina Nehwal’s run in the French Open ended with a straight game loss at the $325,000 Super Series event.
India’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, ranked 32nd, stunned World no 6 Danish combo of Mads Conrad-Petersen and Mads Pieler Kolding to reach their second quarter-final of the season.
Sindhu dumped Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi 21-14, 21-13 to set up a revenge match against China’s Chen Yufei. A week ago, the World no 10 Chinese had knocked Sindhu out in the opening round at Denmark Open.
World Championship silver medallist Sindhu had defeated Spains Beatriz Corrales 21-19, 21-18 in the opening round match on Wednesday. Srikanth, who was crowned the Denmark Open champion last week, saw off Hong Kong’s Wong Wing Ki Vincent 21-19, 21-17 in a 37-minute contest. The Indian had beaten Wong in the semi-finals at Denmark Open too.
In men’s doubles category, Satwiksairaj and Chirag dished out a superb performance as they shocked the 2016 European champions Conrad-Petersen and Kolding 22-20 12-21 21-19 to reach the quarterfinals.
The duo, who had reached the quarters at Korea Open as well, had disposed off Frances Bastian Kersaudy and Julien Maio 21-12, 21-14 in 30 minutes in the opening round. Former World No 1 Saina, however, failed to get across Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi, losing 9-21 21-23 in a 39 -minute clash second round clash. This is her second loss to the fifth seeded Japanese in two weeks.
Meanwhile, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost 16-21 14-21 to top seeded Japanese pair Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi in the women’s doubles category.