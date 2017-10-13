International Cricket

Phehlukwayo breakthrough gives South Africa 20-run win over Bangladesh in first T20I

Opener Soumya Sarkar went on a ferocious assault at the start of the Bangladesh innings before falling on 47 to hald the visitors’ momentum.

by 
CHARL DEVENISH / AFP

All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo made a key breakthrough to stop Bangladesh’s most threatening challenge on their tour of South Africa in the first Twenty20 international at Mangaung Oval on Thursday.

South Africa won by 20 runs after scoring 195/4 but opening batsman Soumya Sarkar went on a ferocious assault at the start of the Bangladesh innings before falling to Phehlukwayo for 47.

Bangladesh the lost momentum and finished with 175/9.

“We knew they would come out with guns blazing,” said stand-in South African captain JP Duminy.

“But the guys stayed calm and backed their skills and their variations.”

Sarkar and Imrul Kayes put on 43 off 25 balls for the first wicket and although the tourists lost two wickets they were still in with a chance with the total 92/2 when Phelukwayo struck with the first ball of the tenth over.

Phehlukwayo successfully sought a review after Sarkar was initially given not out after being struck on the pads after a 31-ball innings during which he hit five fours and two sixes.

Phehlukwayo also claimed the wicket of Mahmudullah in a four-over stint in which he conceded only 25 runs.

South Africa had two key partnerships. Quinton de Kock (59) and man of the match AB de Villiers, who made 49 off 27 balls, put on 79 off 51 balls for the second wicket before Farhaan Behardien (36 not out) and David Miller (25 not out) thrashed an unbeaten 62 off the last five overs.

Bangladesh fought back in the middle overs. Rubel Hossain bowled an outstanding 15th over in which he conceded only three runs and took the wicket of De Kock.

Off-spinner Mehedi Hasan took the first two wickets and conceded a respectable 31 runs in his four overs.

“We pulled it back in the middle overs but the last five overs cost us the game,” said Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan. “Then we made a great start but didn’t capitalise. For the first ten overs we were right in there.”

The sides meet in the second and final Twenty20 international in Potchefstroom on Sunday with Bangladesh hoping to end a streak in which they lost two Tests and three one-day internationals before Thursday’s match.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.