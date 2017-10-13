Premier League

Sanchez, Ozil, Lacazette set to start against Swansea after masterminding 5-2 win over Everton

Arsene Wenger wants his team to play at a high pace and the trio to create chances.

by 
Reuters

Arsenal look prepared to field Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette on Swansea on Saturday after the trio all scored against Everton last weekend. The 5-2 win in the Premier League on Merseyside doubled as the first time that Gunners boss Arsene Wenger had played the three players in the same XI.

Fitness concerns were the main reason for that in a fledgling season that saw Chile star Sanchez and Germany’s Ozil begin it without extending contracts that will expire after the end of the current campaign. “What people questioned is their commitment to the team and the club,” Wenger said. “I didn’t and what happened on Sunday reinforces my belief even more. What we want from them is to show that week in, week out. We created good chances against Everton by playing at a high pace, so the focus will be to put a high pace into the game and try to create chances and be positive again.

Ozil, Lacazette and Alexis can create chances, they can score goals, but I believe as well that up front you depend a lot on the quality of the build-up at the back and at home the speed of our passing will be absolutely important to create chances.”

Walcott’s ‘time will come’

Image credit: Theo Walcott
Image credit: Theo Walcott

Picking those players means leaving Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott on the bench but Wenger insisted those in possession of a starting place would have to work hard to keep it. “They were very efficient at Everton, they have to be efficient on Saturday,” he said. “There is no definite solution, we are in a job where competition counts and if it works, they have to make it work to keep their position.”

Wenger rejected the claim from former Gunners striker Ian Wright that Walcott should seek a new club to get more game time. “I do not want Theo to move on,” Wenger said. “His time will come in the Premier League.

“You need to look at the number of minutes they’ve played since the start of the season and that’s quite a big number of minutes, but I’ve gone into a rotation policy because we play on Thursday and Sunday most of the time.” Swansea have just eight points on the board from nine league matches so far this season but will arrive at the Emirates Stadium having prospered more on the road than in front of their own fans.

Paul Clement, the Welsh club’s manager, insisted that the Swans’ current league position was not an issue. “I believe I should be judged at the end of the season after 38 games,” he said.

“We are on a run where we have not picked up a massive amount of points. Last season we had a run of six games where we picked up one point, there was a lot of talk that Swansea were going to go down. It was said by pundits, it was said by media and it was said by ex-players.

Then we went and won four out of our last five games, the other result was a draw at Manchester United. I have been around this game long enough to know you have got to keep level headed...If you are persistent, maintain belief and stay together collectively – and myself and the players are positive – the rewards will come. They will.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.